Pokemon Let’s Go End Game Guide – Elite Four Rematch, Hyper Training, Catching Mew

Once you are finished with the Pokemon games, it is quite hard to figure out what to do next. Luckily, there is a lot of end game content this time around which you will be able to access after you are done with beating the Elite Four and your Rival. Our Pokemon Let’s Go End Game Guide is going to help you access everything that can be found in the post-game.

Pokemon Let’s Go End Game

Finishing the new game will take you around 35 hours. Once you are done with it, there is a wealth of things for you to do.

We will be going through all of them one by one so that you have a fair idea of where to head to rather than having to wander around aimlessly looking for new stuff.

We will start with Mewtwo that is a classic from the previous Pokemon games. We will also look at all of the new content that has been added specifically in Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu.

Cerulian Cave

The game stays true to the traditions of Kanto and allows you to enter the Cerulean Cave once you are done with the Pokemon League. When you get to the mouth of the cave, you will need to defeat the Coach Trainer blocking it.

You will be rewarded with TM60 and Megahorn, along with the cave door being open to you.

Get into the cave and take on a plethora of extremely powerful and difficult to beat Pokemon. The cave is much easier to navigate since you do not have to use the top down view.

Search through the first floor and then use the latter to get to the second floor. The ladder can be found in the Northwest corner of the cave.

Once you are on the second floor, go to extreme right and then down to get to the body of water where you can use Sea Skim to travel to the left side.

Once you get close to Mewtwo and the battle begins, beware of him since he is Level 70 and has a buff on all of his stats.

How to Catch Mewtwo

I order to catch Mewtwo, you simply need to fight him and then catch him as you would any other Pokemon.

Once you get out of the cave, your rival will be waiting and will tell you that Green was also trying to catch Mewtwo. You will head inside in order to take on her.

Green is tough to beat but it should not be a problem if you have Mewtwo. Just make sure that you have healed up your party before the fight begins.

When Green is defeated, she will throw 5 PokeBalls at you that you can pick up and add to your inventory.

Trainer Rematch

Once you are done with the main story of the game, you can go ahead and take on the trainers that you took on before. The biggest of these challenges will be the Elite Four and your Rival.

You will be taking them on and their Pokemon will have +10 levels along with an Alolan version for each trainer.

If you want to know more about the Elite Four and you are Rival when you take them on for a second time, then make sure to go ahead and visit our Pokemon Let’s Go Elite Four Guide.

This guide will tell you all about how you can easily take down the Elite Four and your Rival for a second time and get all those extra rewards.

You can also take on Team Rocket all over again. Find Jesse and James on Route 17 and take them out to get your hands on Blast-Off Clothing Set.

Simply answer ‘Well…’ when they ask you to join Team Rocket. You will also be able to take down Executive Archer if you go to the hideout and head to the last floor. The hideout can be found in Celadon City.

You can also fight Mina if you want to get your hands on some additional Bottle Caps. She will be waiting for you in the Port area in Vermillion City.

Once you defeat her, you will be rewarded with a Bottle Cap. This challenge can be repeated as many times as you want, but there is a limit of only 1 challenge per day.

Lastly, you can battle the coach trainer Morimoto in Celadon City. You can find him in the Condominiums and you will be rewarded with 10 PP Maxes once you are finished with the battle.

Hyper Train

One last thing you can do after you have finished the game is to head to the Pokemon Day Care center on Route 5. Here, you will have the option of being able to Hypertrain your Pokemon and instantly get them to level 100.

The main thing that you need to be aware of is that you need to give the guy a Bottle Cap or a Gold Bottle Cap as the price for Hyper Training your Pokemon.

Since you will be able to get a Bottle Cap per day from Mina in Vermillion City, getting your Pokemon to Level 100 should only be a matter of time in the End Game.