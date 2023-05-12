Technical Machines are very important when it comes to the new Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu for Nintendo Switch because they allow you to customize your move sets. There are tons and tons of options available to you and they give you a wide range of customization options. Our Pokemon Let’s Go TMs Locations Guide will help you with all of the TMs that are in the game right now.
Pokemon Let’s Go TMs Locations
TMs in Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu can be used as many times as you want. Many moves are available for you to choose from and there is a new trainer class which will give you TMs to use. If you beat Coach Trainers, you can get your hands on quite a few Technical Machines.
Let’s look at where every single Technical Machine in Pokemon Let’s Go is found. There are a total of 60 so it will take a fair amount of time for you to locate all of them.
Where to Find Technical Machines
|Technical Machine
|Location
|Headbutt
|Defeat Brock at Pewter City Gym.
|Taunt
|Cinnibar island laboratory.
|Helping Hand
|Find it at Cachier in Celadon City Department Store 3F.
|Teleport
|Look for it at Pokemon Tower 4F.
|Rest
|Look for in Game Center B2F in Celadon City
|Protect
|Give the girl at the Celadon City department store lemonade.
|Substitute
|Have Clefairy in your team, then head to 2F towards the north west of Fuchsia City.
|Reflect
|Give the girl at the Celadon City department store Soda pop.
|Dig
|Defeat Team Rocket in Ceruvian City.
|Will-O-Wisp
|Use Cut down in Veridian City and then talk to the man.
|Facade
|Defeat the Coach Trainer in Route 7.
|Brick Break
|Defeat the Coach Trainer near Rock Tunnel entrance.
|Fly
|Find the woman in Route 16 house.
|Seismic Toss
|Defeat the Coach Trainer in Route 25
|Thunder Wave
|Found near Route 25,
|Dragon Tail
|Buy it in the Celadon City Department Store.
|U-turn
|Buy it in the Celadon City Department Store.
|Iron Tail
|Buy it in the Celadon City Department Store.
|Dark Pulse
|Look for it in Game Center B3F in Celadon City.
|Foul Play
|Look for it in Pokemon Mansion 3F.
|Rock Slide
|Defeat the Coach Trainer in Pokemon Mansion 2F.
|Thunder Punch
|Defeat the Coach Trainer in Arena in Saffron City.
|X-Scissor
|Find the body of water in Route 12 and use Sea Skim.
|Waterfall
|Buy it in Celadon City Department Store.
|Poison Jab
|Get it from the trainer in Celadon City.
|Toxic
|Beat Fuschia City Gym Leader Koga.
|Tri Attack
|Buy it at Celadon City Department Store.
|Scald
|Beat Cerulean City Gym Leader Misty.
|Bulk Up
|Buy it in Celadon City Department Store.
|Fire Punch
|Defeat the Coach Trainer in Route 15.
|Dazzling Gleam
|Talk to the man on Route 12.
|Calm Mind
|Defeat Saffron City Gym Leader Sabrina.
|Dragon Pulse
|In a room to the north east of Saffron City (7F).
|Ice Punch
|Defeat the Coach Trainer in Route 21.
|Thunderbolt
|Beat Vermilion City Gym Leader Lt. Surge.
|Flamethrower
|Look for it in Silph Co. 10F in Saffron City.
|Thunder
|Look for it in south east room in Power Plant.
|Outrage
|Defeat the Coach Trainer in Victory Road 2F.
|Psychic
|Buy it from the Celadon City Department Store.
|Earthquake
|Defeat the Viridian City Gym Leader Giovanni.
|Self-Destruct
|Speak to the woman towards the north west of Saffron City.
|Shadow Ball
|Buy it at the Celadon City Department Store.
|Play Rough
|Enter from the backdoor and find it at the Celadon City Department Store Roof level.
|Solar Beam
|Found on Victory Road 2F.
|Fire Blast
|Defeat the Cinnabar Island Gym Leader Blaine.
|Surf
|Find it above the ledge when walking in Route 15
|Hyper Beam
|Buy it at the Celadon City Department Store.
|Superpower
|Find it towards the north west of Victory Road 2F.
|Roost
|Speak to the girl in Observatory 2F on Route 12.
|Blizzard
|Find it near 3F on Victory Road.
|Sludge Bomb
|Go to B1F in the Pokemon Mansion.
|Mega Drain
|Defeat the Celadon City Gym Leader Erika.
|Flash Cannon
|Look for it in Silph Co. 5F in Saffron City.
|Ice Beam
|Look for it in south west of Seafoam Islands.
|Stealth Rock
|Look for it in 1F of Victory Road.
|Pay Day
|Defeat the Coach Trainer near Mt. Moon entrance.
|Drill Run
|Defeat the Coach Trainer on Route 18.
|Dream Eater
|Defeat the Coach Trainer on Route 12.
|Megahorn
|Defeat the Coach Trainer near Cerulean Cave after you have finished the Hall of Fame.