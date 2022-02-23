Mantyke in PLA has quite a quirky method of evolution, so you need to learn how to evolve it before you try doing so. But before we dive into that, let’s go over the spawn locations of Mantyke in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Where to Find Mantyke in PLA

Mantyke is a powerful Water and Flying-type Pokemon in PLA. This Pokemon has one evolution where it evolves into a Mantine.

Mantyke only spawns in one region in the game, the Cobalt Coastlands. And within this region, the best place to find a Mantyke is in the waters between Tranquility Cove and Gingko Landing.

Once you’ve spotted a Mantyke, you’ll need to swim over to it to be able to catch it. To swim over to the Mantyke, you will need a Basculegion to ride on.

Basculegion is a Water and Ghost-Type Pokemon that becomes available as a rideable Pokemon after you’ve unlocked the tenth mission of the main questline, “The Lordless Island.”

Once you can ride the Basculegion, grab some Pokeballs and ride it over to a Mantyke.

To catch a Mantyke, dismount your Basculegion and jump into the air. While airborne, hold down the throw button of your Pokeball. This will slow downtime, allowing you to easily line up your shot on the Mantyke to catch it.

How to Evolve Mantyke into Mantine in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Mantyke has a unique evolution method compared to most of the other Pokemon in PLA.

To evolve a Mantyke into a Mantine, you need to have a Remoraid in your party, alongside the Mantyke. If there is no Remoraid present in your party, your Mantyke will not evolve no matter how much XP you feed it.

The Remoraid does not have to be put in a specific place in your party. You just need to have both Mantyke and Remoraid in your party simultaneously.

The good thing about this pairing is that Remoraid is a Water-type Pokemon that spawns in the same place as the Mantyke; the Cobalt Coastlands.

The areas where you’ll find a Remoraid are Castaway Shore, Sand’s Reach, and Tranquility Cove.

Remoraid and Mantyke can both spawn in the Tranquility Cove, so if you’re lucky, you might find both of them at the same time.

Once you’ve caught a Remoraid, all you need to do is put it in a party with your Mantyke, and as your Mantyke’s levels up, it will eventually evolve into a Mantine.

Mantine is quite similar to Mantyke, with the main difference being the improvement in stats. The improved stats of the Mantine are listed below: