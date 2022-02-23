How to Find and Evolve Goomy in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There are several Pokemon that players can catch early on during their progression in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Goomy being one of them. The following guide hence makes sure to discuss where to find Goomy in Pokemon Legends Arceus and how to evolve the creature.

Where to Find Goomy in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Goomy’s Hisuian line consists of Goomy itself, Sliggoo and the final evolution stage Goodra. The Crimson Mirelands region is where you’ll find the Goomy line. However, before heading over there, take note that it can get a little confusing once you enter this region.

Most of the areas around there can only be accessed through surf as this is a water region. In order to surf, you need to first have acquired Basculegion, the rideable water-type Pokemon. But don’t get too worried, as it can’t keep you away from finding Goomy and Hisuian Sliggoo in the Crimson Mirelands.

There are certain areas within Crimson Mirelands like Holm of Trials that can be accessed without any hassle. You can simply enter the area by jumping over the river with your Wyrdeer.

Ride your Wyrdeer and find Goomy and Hisuian Sliggoo within the area. For Hisuian Sliggoo, you’ll find it sitting in the middle of the pond with a lot of Goomy surrounding it.

How to Capture

Once you’ve located Goomy, it’s time for you to capture it to make it part of your team. For that, use the attack from the back technique. Then, sneak and slyly strike it with your Pokeball.

Another way to get it is to lure it with some food. Throw a berry or two, so it can be curious to explore it, and while it’s busy doing that, capture it from behind. Using this technique is especially very helpful if Goomy is sitting in the pond.

You can also use the luring technique for Hisuian Sliggoo, as it will be sitting in the middle of the pond where striking a Pokeball can be tricky. You can also try combating it and capturing it.

How to Evolve Goomy in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Goomy has a total of three evolving stages. First being Goomy itself, then Hisuian Sliggoo, and finally Goodra.

To evolve Goomy to Hisuian Sliggoo, players must level up Goomy to Level 40. Once that’s done, Hisuian Sliggoo can evolve into Hisuian Goodra under specific weather conditions. It has to either storm, rain, or thunder for the magic to happen.

No hard work as leveling up is required; it’s only patience you need! You can influence the weather conditions by moving time forward in the camp or resting at night.