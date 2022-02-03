Pokemon Legends Arceus Enamorous Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Enamorous is a legendary Pokemon that’s making its first appearance in Pokemon Legends Arceus. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to catch Enamorous by highlighting its location and outlining its stats and abilities in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Enamorous Location

Enamorous makes its first appearance in Pokemon Legends as the 4th member of the Unovan legendary group Tornadus, Thundurus and Landorus and its typing is Flying/Fairy type. You will find this Pokemon once you reach level 70 or higher and once you cleared the main story.

The location of Enamorous is marked below, but remember there are a few things you will need to complete before you can go looking to catch it.

You have to make sure you have completed the main story, including the extra mission in which you fight Giratina. After that, get back to Cogita and you will get Request 94 from her.

This Request is Incarnate Forces of Hisui in which you have to catch three original forces: Thundurus, Tornadus, and Landorus. Once you have completed all things you will be ready to find Enamorus in the Crimson Mirelands area called Scarlet Bog.

How to Catch Enamorous in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Once you find Enamorous using the location given above, the next task is catching it. To catch these Legendary Pokemon make sure you are carrying a large amount of Arceus Poke Balls and items for the fight since this is going to be a quite tough battle.

So when you notice Enamorous flying in the location given above, get its attention by throwing a Poke Ball. There is a slight chance that you can catch it immediately without any battle.

But if this didn’t work out the first time, then you have to battle with this legendary Pokemon to dwindle its HP. Catching Enamorous can be a little tricky, but have to try again and again until you caught this Legendary Pokemon.

You should save your game before getting into a fight with this Pokemon.

Base Stats

HP: 74

Attack: 115

Defense: 70

Special Attack: 135

Special Defense: 80

Speed: 106

Enamorous Abilities

Healer: The healer’s ability can be used to heal an ally’s status conditions.

Contrary: It is a hidden ability that makes stat changes to have an opposite effect.

As Enamorus levels up, it will learn better moves and abilities like

Tackle

Bite

Twister

Draining Kiss

Iron Defense

Extrasensory

Crunch

Moonblast

Springtide Storm

How to Evolve Enamorous

As you know Enamorous is a Legendary Pokemon so it can’t be evolved further in Pokemon Arceus.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As you know Enamorous is a Flying and Fairy-type Pokemon so it will perform very well against moves like Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Grass, and Bug.

Below is a list of Pokemon that Enamorous performs very well against

Giratina Origin (Ghost and Dragon)

Palkia (Water and Dragon)

Giratina Altered (Ghost and Dragon)

Origin Palkia (Water and Dragon)

Landorus Therian (Ground and Flying)

As we have already told you Enamorous is a Flying and Fairy Type Pokemon so it takes more damage from Poison, Rock, Steel, Electric, and Ice-type moves.

Enamorous performs poorly against the following Pokemon: