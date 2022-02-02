Pokemon Legends Arceus Giratina Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Giratina is one of the most popular Pokemon from the fourth generation of Pokemon. Though it doesn’t appear much in the promotional content for the game it plays an important role in the storyline. In this Pokemon Legends Arceus guide, we will be covering everything that you need to know about Giratina, including its location and how to catch it.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Giratina Location

You’ll first encounter Giratina during your venture in the Hisui region. Head to the Cobalt Coastlands and keep discovering this area and eventually, you’ll come across it in the Turnback Cave, adjacent to the Windbreak Stand.

The first time you find it you won’t be able to catch it. You’ll be able to catch this Pokemon properly during an additional story battle in the Legends: Arceus after the main game.

How to Catch Giratina

After you are finished with the main story which includes Palkia and Dialga and you’re done collecting all of the plates in this region, you’ll compete with Volo at the Temple of Sinnoh.

You’ll defeat a total of six Pokemon and after that, they will summon Giratina. You will first defeat Giratina in its regular form but then you’ll defeat it again in its Altered Form.

Once Giratina has been defeated, the story mission will be completed and you’ll now be on your way to catch it. Head to the Cobalt Coastlands where it’s waiting to be caught near Windbreak Stand.

Base Stats

HP: 150

Attack: 120

Defense: 100

Special Attack: 120

Special Defense: 100

Speed: 90

Giratina Abilities

Levitate: Giratina can rise up like a flying-type Pokemon using this ability. Pressure: Doubles the enemy’s PP for every successful hit.

Telepathy: Hidden ability that gives telepathic abilities and saves Pokemon in taking damage from teammates in double and triple battles.

Best Giratina Moves

Shadow Force

Earth power

Dragon Pulse

Aura Sphere

As Giratina levels up she learns better moves like

Shadow Sneak

Ancient Power

Hex

Shadow Claw

Aura Sphere

Shadow Ball

Dragon Claw

Dragon Pulse

Earth Power

Shadow Force

How to Evolve Giratina in Pokemon Legends Arceus



There are no evolutions for Giratina in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Strengths and Weaknesses



Giratina is a Ghost and Dragon-type and it seems to be strong against the following types of Pokemon:

Arceus

Regigigas

Shaymin Sky

Heatran

Manaphy

Giratina seems to be weak against the following Pokemon: