Pokemon Go Tips: How To Track Nearby Pokemon

As much as walking is good, it is definitely not the optimal way of tracking and catching Pokemon in Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go employs two different methods for tracking Pokemon – walking and using the Nearby Bar.

While walking, you can follow the pawmarks left by Pokemon and pinpoint their location, however, since Pokemon disappear after every 30 minutes; there is a risk of all your efforts going to waste without you even throwing a single PokeBall at your desired Pokemon.

For more help on Pokemon, read out our Gym Battles Guide, Consumable Items Guide, and How to Become Gym Leader Guide.

Pokemon Go Tips: Tracking Guide

Since using the walking randomly method is as simple as it can get, this guide primarily focuses on using Nearby Bar feature in order to track and capture Pokemon.

How to Capture Pokemon Using Nearby Bar

After opening up the game, click the icon in the bottom-right corner of your screen. This will show you all the available Pokemon that are near your location. Once inside the new menu, you can tap on any Pokemon that you desire and begin tracking it.

One important thing that you need to note here is that you can only track one Pokemon at any given time. While tracking, you need to make sure to decrease the number of paws visible on the screen. Whenever you see them increasing, start walking in the other side and they should start decreasing.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You need to keep this thing in mind and continually change your position depending upon the paw position and you will eventually arrive right in front of the Pokemon. Once you do, toss a PokeBall and add it to your PokeDex.

As pointed out by one of our readers, the number of paws essentially represent the distance in meters (in 100s) that you need to travel in order to get to the targeted Pokemon.

Also Watch: Pokemon Go Funny Moments Compilation, Epic Fails and Hilarious Reactions

This is all we have on Pokemon Go Tracking Guide. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!