Pokemon Go Celebi Guide – How To Unlock And Catch

Celebi is a brand new legendary Pokemon and unlike the last one, you actually need to work quite a bit for it. There are 5 different tasks that you need to do in order to get Celebi and the process is quite long and arduous without this Pokemon Go Celebi Guide.

Our Pokemon Go Celebi Guide will tell you all about how to unlock Celebi while playing Pokemon Go. We will go through the process in a step-by-step manner to ensure you can understand all the tasks required for Celebi.

Pokemon Go Celebi

Last year, Niantic gifted Lugia to everyone because of the connection issues that plagued the game. However, Celebi requires you to work for hours and hours in order to unlock it.

There are a number of research challenges that you need to complete in order to get Celebi. Let us go ahead, start with Professor Willow’s task of us researching the geological phenomenon, and take it from there.

How to Unlock Celebi

The first tasks that you need to do are quite easy. You need to spin three different PokeStops or Pokemon Gyms, catch 15 Pokemon, and earn a Buddy Candy while walking with your partner Pokemon. You can find Pokemon all over Chicago’s Lincoln Park and there are tons and tons of PokeStops that you can run into.

As you move into the next step, you need to catch 10 Pokemon each of different types. The types are Fire, Water, Steel, Rock, Ice, and Grass. The Festival is divided into 4 different habitats and each of the habitats have a single type of Pokemon.

Finding all of these Pokemon will be imperative to advancing forward. Walking through the park will be difficult, of course, but you need to do it and do it through all of the habitats in order to be able to find all of the Pokemon required.

After you have caught all of the Pokemon, you need to catch 7 Unown, spin 3 different PokeStops, and then hatch 3 different eggs.

There are 26 different Unown you can find in the wild and each of them represents a letter. The ones you will find here will spell out Celebi. For the eggs, you need to incubate 3 of them at the same time or else you will have to walk 2 kilometers in order to hatch an egg.

Once you have done this, you will see Celebi for the first time. You will need to support Celebi and the best way to do that is to use Plusle and Minun in the park. You will need to catch a total of 5 Plustle and a total of 5 Minun to be able to support Celebi in her quest. Once you do that, Celebi will return and stay with you, for good.

That is all we have for our Pokemon Go Celebi Guide. Let us know if you have something to add using the comments section below!