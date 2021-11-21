In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl the purpose of the Vs. Seeker is to initiate battles with trainers that you already have defeated. In this guide, we will show you how to use Vs Seeker in Pokemon BDSP and make full use of its features.

Pokemon BDSP Vs Seeker

As mentioned above you can use the Vs. Seeker to reinitiate trainer battles. But with each consecutive battle, the trainer’s Pokemon will grow stronger.

But where do you get the Vs. Seeker in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in the first place?

How to Get Vs Seeker

The first thing on the agenda is to defeat Team Galactic in Eterna City. Receive the Bicycle from the shop in the same city then head south through the Cycling Road on Route 206.

Ride till you reach Route 207, it is then you will be approached by Professor Rowan’s assistant. It will be either Dawn or Lucas depending on the gender you chose in the beginning of the game for your trainer.

The assistant will hand you a Vs. Seeker and the Dowsing Machine.

They may play a little game with you by asking you to choose either their left or right hand. Don’t worry, you will be gifted with both of the items regardless.

How to Use Vs Seeker in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Select the Vs. Seeker from the Key Items Pocket in your bag. Make sure that you are standing on a route where defeated trainers are roaming about.

Upon using the device, it will send out a signal to the trainers that can be seen on your screen. If a trainer wishes to battle, 2 red exclamation marks (!!) will float above their heads. You can’t miss it!

Be aware that you can’t keep using the device repetitively since it needs to charge. You can recharge the signal of the Vs. Seeker by walking 100 steps.

Also, the Vs. Seeker will not work in caves, buildings or on Victory Road.