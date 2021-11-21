How to Get Dowsing Machine in Pokemon BDSP

In this guide, we will be explaining how to get the Dowsing Machine and use it to find the hidden items in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Dowsing Machine

The Dowsing Machine is an item finder used to find hidden items that spread around Sinnoh. To get this item finder, players need to defeat Team Galactic by going to Eterna City. Here the player will get a bicycle to make traveling easier.

From here, they should make their way towards the south on the Cycling road on Route 206.

This route takes you to the upper part of Route 207 to meet the Professor’s Assistant. The Assistant will provide you with the Dowsing Machine at this point and Vs. Seeker.

The Assistant Professor will ask you to choose between his two hands, but you will get both of the items no matter which hand you are going to choose.

How to Use Dowsing Machine

First, select the Dowsing Machine app by going to Poketch. To do so, make your way towards the apps by using the red buttons on the right.

Dowsing Machine looks like a field with four quadrants. There are lines across its horizontal and vertical axis as well. To scan any area, you can set your Poketch to Dowsing Machine.

To find the hidden items, press anywhere on the screen of Dowsing Machine, and a dot will appear on the screen.

This dot represents the location of hidden items, and the position of this dot guides you on how many steps you need to take in order to access the hidden item. Each line on the axes represents one step that you need to take to access the items.

By default, the players are at the center of the field, so take your steps according to this position. To activate the small radar, press left analog stick and A.

To get the item you found, stand one step beside that item. Face the item and press A to get the item.

Keep in mind that you will not be able to get the item if you are not standing at the right position such as above the hidden item.

We hope that this guide helps you to get and use the Dowsing Machine without any confusion, so you can find an interesting hidden item. So, get ready for an adventurous journey right away.