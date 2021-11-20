Pokemon BDSP Turtwig Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Turtwig is a Grass-type Pokemon and one of the three starters you can choose from at the start of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. If you went with Piplup or Chimchar, this Pokemon BDSP Turtwig guide will provide you with Turtwig’s location as well as other info to catch it.

Pokemon BDSP Turtwig Location

Turtwig is a Grass-type Tiny-leaf Pokemon with a catching chance of 5.9%. It is very useful against Electric, Water, Ground, and Grass-type Pokemon and we will be helping you catch one for yourself while explaining what type of Pokemon it is.

How to Catch Turtwig

You can catch Turtwig in Pokemon BDSP by visiting its spawn locations. Similar to other starters in Pokemon BDSP, Turtwig can be found within the hideaways in Grand Underground.

Simply head to the grass/water areas in Grand Underground mentioned below and you will find a Turtwig walking around.

Grass Cave

Sunlight Cave

Still-Water Cave

Grass Water Cave

You might have to leave and reenter a hideaway multiple times if Turtwig doesn’t spawn for you.

Base Stats

HP: 55

Attack: 68

Defense: 64

Special Attack: 45

Special Defense: 55

Speed: 31

Turtwig Abilities

Overgrow: This ability boosts grass-type attacks by 1.5x once the ability-bearer only has a pinch of HP left.

Shell Armor (Hidden Ability): Turtwig gains the ability to negate critical hits.

As Turtwig levels up, it will learn new and powerful abilities like

Leaf Storm

Giga Drain

Leafage

How to Evolve Turtwig

Being a starter, Turtwig’s evolutions are fairly simple and just rely leveling up. Turtwig can be evolved into a Grotle at Level 18 and then reach its final form and evolve into a Torterra at Level 32.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Turtwig performs very well against Grass, Ground, Water and Electric-type Pokemon such as:

Groudon (Ground Type)

Celebi (Psychic-Grass Type)

Palkia (Water-Dragon Type)

Kyogre (Water Type)

Garchomp (Ground-Dragon Type)

Turtwig performs poorly against Flying, Bug, Poison, Fire and Ice-type Pokemon such as: