Pokemon BDSP Piplup Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Piplup is one of the three starter Pokemon you can choose from in Brilliant Diamond and Pearl. In case you chose a different starter but still want to catch Piplup, we will help you out with Piplup’s location in Pokemon BDSP, its stats, evolutions and abilities.

Pokemon BDSP Piplup Location

Piplup is a Water and Penguin-type Pokemon with a catching chance of 5.9%. It is extremely useful against Fire, Water, Ice, and Steel-type Pokemon and we will be helping you catch one for yourself while explaining what type of Pokemon it is.

How to Catch Piplup

You can catch Piplup in Pokemon BDSP by visiting its spawn locations and using methods like Walking through grass, using your Poke Radar, finding it in honey trees, or fishing nearby to locate it.

Piplup can be located around the following locations in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

Lake Verity

Water Cave

Still-Water Cave

Grass Water Cave

Base Stats

HP: 53

Attack: 51

Defense: 53

Special Attack: 61

Special Defense: 56

Speed: 40

Piplup Abilities

Torrent: This ability boosts water-type attacks by 1.5x once the ability-bearer only has a pinch of HP left.

Defiant (Hidden Ability): Piplup gains an attack boost whenever its HP is low.

While leveling up, Piplup can also learn various new abilities and moves like

Charm

Whirlpool

Fury Attack

Drill Peck

How to Evolve Piplup

The penguin-type Piplup has two evolutionary forms that it can achieve simply by leveling up.

Piplup can be evolved into a Prinplup at Level 16 and then reach its final form and evolve into an Empoleon at Level 36.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Piplup performs very well against Water, Fire, Ice, and Steel-type Pokemon such as:

Ho-Oh (Flying-Fire Type)

Dialga (Steel-Dragon Type)

Palkia (Water-Dragon Type)

Kyogre (Water Type)

Metagross (Steel-Psychic Type)

Piplup performs poorly against Electric, and Grass-type Pokemon such as: