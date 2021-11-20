Pokemon BDSP Chimchar Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Chimchar is one of the three starters in Pokemon BDSP. If you chose Piplup or Turtwig but still want to collect Chimchar for your Pokedex, we will show you where to find Chimchar in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl along with its abilities and evolution details.

Pokemon BDSP Chimchar Location

Chimchar is a Fire-type Chimp Pokemon with a catching chance of 5.9%. It is very useful against Bug, Steel, Grass, Fire, Ice and Fairy-type Pokemon and we will be helping you catch one for yourself while explaining what type of Pokemon it is.

How to Catch Chimchar

You can catch Chimchar in Pokemon BDSP by visiting its spawn locations. Similar to other starters, you will find Chimchar within the fire/lava zones within the Grand Underground.

Once you have your hands on the Poke Radar, simply make your way to the hideaways mentioned below within the Grand Underground of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to find Chimchar.

Typhlo Cavern

Lava Cave

Cayon-Lava Cave

Lake Verity

Base Stats

HP: 44

Attack: 58

Defense: 44

Special Attack: 58

Special Defense: 44

Speed: 61

Abilities

Blaze: This ability boosts fire-type attacks by 1.5x once the ability-bearer only has a pinch of HP left.

Iron Fist (Hidden Ability): Chimchar’s punches become 20% more effective.

How to Evolve Chimchar

Chimchar can be evolved into a Monferno at Level 14 and then reach its final form and evolve into an Infernape at Level 36.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Chimchar performs very well against Bug, Steel, Grass, Fire, Ice and Fairy-type Pokemon such as:

Ho-Oh (Flying-Fire Type)

Celebi (Psychic-Grass Type)

Dialga (Steel-Dragon Type)

Metagross (Steel-Psychic Type)

Heatran (Fire-Steel Type)

Chimchar performs poorly against Rock, Water and Ground-type Pokemon such as: