Pokemon BDSP Sphere Traders Locations Guide

Sphere Trader is a vendor in Pokemon BDSP where you can trade Spheres for TMs and other items. In this guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about the Sphere Traders and their locations in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Sphere Traders Locations

First of all, you might be thinking about how you will get the Spheres. In Pokemon BDSP you can get Spheres by digging them up in the Grand Underground.

Once you have a bunch, it’s time to trade them for some goodies at the Sphere Trader.

Sphere Trader locations

In Pokemon BDSP the Sphere Traders have fixed locations. You will always find one of the Sphere traders in the Grand Underground lower left area.

The location for the Sphere Trader will not change even if you exit the game and restart it. Doesn’t matter where you enter the Grand Underground from, just head to the lower-left corner and a Sphere Trade will be waiting for you.

Items available for Trade

As you know, Sphere Traders in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will remain in the same place and their location doesn’t change. However, the items available and the exchange rate will be changed every day.

Below we have provided you with the lists of all the items that will be available on the Sphere Traders on different days. You can also check in on alternate days to get better deals.

Pedestals

Sturdy Pedestal M

Sturdy Pedestal L

Sturdy Pedestal XL

Square Pedestal S

Square Pedestal M

Square Pedestal XL

Spin Pedestal XL

Spinback Pedestal M

Spinback Pedestal XL

Clear Pedestal XL

TMs

TM02 (Dragon Claw)

TM05 (Roar)

TM12 (Taunt)

TM26 (Earthquake)

TM30 (Shadow Ball)

TM36 (Sludge Bomb)

TM42 (Facade)

TM63 (Nasty Plot)

TM64 (Explosion)

TM71 (Stone Edge)

TM72 (Avalanche)

TM78 (Snarl)

TM86 (Grass Knot)

TM897 (Defog)

Others