In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, 39 ribbons are available for players to collect. In this Pokemon BDSP Ribbons guide, we’ll show you how to get all of these Ribbons.
Pokemon BDSP Ribbons
Ribbons can be obtained in the following ways in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
- Speaking to Julia
- Winning Super Contest Shows
- Completing Battle Tower challenges
- Purchasable Ribbon
In this guide, we will show you how to obtain Pokemon BDSP Ribbons from each one of these activities and which ones you can exactly collect.
Julia Ribbons
Julia can provide you with seven Ribbons if you find her at Sunyshore City. To obtain these Ribbons, simply speak with Julia. You’ll get different Ribbons depending on what day it is.
It is important to note that you can only obtain one Ribbon per day, so you must return to Julia for the entire week to obtain all of the Ribbons.
If you return to Julia on the same day, it won’t work and you will have to return the next day to give another story.
Here is a list of all Ribbons you can obtain from Julia along with their respective days.
- Alert Ribbon: Monday
- Shock Ribbon: Tuesday
- Downcast Ribbon: Wednesday
- Careless Ribbon: Thursday
- Relax Ribbon: Friday
- Snooze Ribbon: Saturday
- Smile Ribbon: Sunday
Super Contest Shows Ribbons
Hearthome City Super Contest Shows in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can provide a few Ribbons. In the city of Hearthome, there are five contests that you must win in order to obtain the ribbons.
Each Contest has four Ribbons available, and your rank in the contest determines which of the four Ribbons you receive.
The following is a list of all the Ribbons available, and what rank you need to achieve in the said contest to get that ribbon.
Coolness Contest
- Cool Ribbon: Unlocked at Normal Rank
- Cool Ribbon Great: Unlocked at Great Rank
- Cool Ribbon Ultra: Unlocked at Ultra Rank
- Cool Ribbon Master: Unlocked at Master Rank
Beauty Contest
- Beauty Ribbon: Unlocked at Normal Rank
- Beauty Ribbon Great: Unlocked at Great Rank
- Beauty Ribbon Ultra: Unlocked at Ultra Rank
- Beauty Ribbon Master: Unlocked at Master Rank
Cuteness Contest
- Cute Ribbon: Unlocked at Normal Rank
- Cute Ribbon Great: Unlocked at Great Rank
- Cute Ribbon Ultra: Unlocked at Ultra Rank
- Cute Ribbon Master: Unlocked at Master Rank
Cleverness Contest
- Smart Ribbon: Unlocked at Normal Rank
- Smart Ribbon Great: Unlocked at Great Rank
- Smart Ribbon Ultra: Unlocked at Ultra Rank
- Smart Ribbon Master: Unlocked at Master Rank
Toughness Contest
- Tough Ribbon: Unlocked at Normal Rank
- Tough Ribbon Great: Unlocked at Great Rank
- Tough Ribbon Ultra: Unlocked at Ultra Rank
- Tough Ribbon Master: Unlocked at Master Rank
Battle Tower Ribbons
Ribbons can also be obtained at the Battle Tower in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
The Battle Tower is located in the Battle Zone, North in the Battle Park. To first unlock the Battle Zone, you will have had to beat the game first.
Here is a list of Ribbons you can obtain from the Battle Tower.
- Ability Ribbon: Defeat the Tower Tycoon
- Great Ability Ribbon: Defeat the Tower Tycoon for a second time
- Double Ability Ribbon: Win 50 consecutive Double Battles
- Multi Ability Ribbon: Win 50 consecutive Multi Battles
- Pair Ability Ribbon: Win 50 consecutive Multi Battles with another player over local network
- World Ability Ribbon: Complete the Wi-Fi Battle Tower challenge
Purchasable Ribbons
There are a few ribbons that can be purchased in the game as well. These ribbons can be purchased from Syndicate in the Battle Zone’s Resort Area.
This area is unlocked in the post-game, and the Pokémon in your party must have at least 10 ribbons between them to gain access to the building where these ribbons can be purchased.
Following is the list of the purchasable ribbons and their corresponding prices.
- Gorgeous Ribbon: Price 10,000
- Royal Ribbon: Price 100,000
- Gorgeous Royal Ribbon: Price 999,999
Other Ribbons
Aside from the Ribbons mentioned above, the game contains a few more ribbons. Here’s a list of these ribbons, along with the information on how to unlock them.
- Footprint Ribbon: Talk to Dr. Footstep on the beach on Route 213 with the Pokémon you have the most Friendship with in your party. Afterward, you’ll earn the Footprint Ribbon.
- Effort Ribbon: Speak with the woman far-left in the Sunyshore Market. The reward for having your lead Pokémon EVs maxed out.
- Sinnoh Champion Ribbon: At the Pokémon League, defeat the Elite Four and Champion Cynthia to obtain the Sinnoh Champion Ribbon.