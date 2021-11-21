In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, 39 ribbons are available for players to collect. In this Pokemon BDSP Ribbons guide, we’ll show you how to get all of these Ribbons.

Pokemon BDSP Ribbons

Ribbons can be obtained in the following ways in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Speaking to Julia

Winning Super Contest Shows

Completing Battle Tower challenges

Purchasable Ribbon

In this guide, we will show you how to obtain Pokemon BDSP Ribbons from each one of these activities and which ones you can exactly collect.

Julia Ribbons

Julia can provide you with seven Ribbons if you find her at Sunyshore City. To obtain these Ribbons, simply speak with Julia. You’ll get different Ribbons depending on what day it is.

It is important to note that you can only obtain one Ribbon per day, so you must return to Julia for the entire week to obtain all of the Ribbons.

If you return to Julia on the same day, it won’t work and you will have to return the next day to give another story.

Here is a list of all Ribbons you can obtain from Julia along with their respective days.

Alert Ribbon: Monday

Monday Shock Ribbon: Tuesday

Tuesday Downcast Ribbon: Wednesday

Wednesday Careless Ribbon: Thursday

Thursday Relax Ribbon: Friday

Friday Snooze Ribbon: Saturday

Saturday Smile Ribbon: Sunday

Super Contest Shows Ribbons

Hearthome City Super Contest Shows in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can provide a few Ribbons. In the city of Hearthome, there are five contests that you must win in order to obtain the ribbons.

Each Contest has four Ribbons available, and your rank in the contest determines which of the four Ribbons you receive.

The following is a list of all the Ribbons available, and what rank you need to achieve in the said contest to get that ribbon.

Coolness Contest

Cool Ribbon: Unlocked at Normal Rank

Unlocked at Normal Rank Cool Ribbon Great: Unlocked at Great Rank

Unlocked at Great Rank Cool Ribbon Ultra: Unlocked at Ultra Rank

Unlocked at Ultra Rank Cool Ribbon Master: Unlocked at Master Rank

Beauty Contest

Beauty Ribbon: Unlocked at Normal Rank

Unlocked at Normal Rank Beauty Ribbon Great: Unlocked at Great Rank

Unlocked at Great Rank Beauty Ribbon Ultra: Unlocked at Ultra Rank

Unlocked at Ultra Rank Beauty Ribbon Master: Unlocked at Master Rank

Cuteness Contest

Cute Ribbon: Unlocked at Normal Rank

Unlocked at Normal Rank Cute Ribbon Great: Unlocked at Great Rank

Unlocked at Great Rank Cute Ribbon Ultra: Unlocked at Ultra Rank

Unlocked at Ultra Rank Cute Ribbon Master: Unlocked at Master Rank

Cleverness Contest

Smart Ribbon: Unlocked at Normal Rank

Unlocked at Normal Rank Smart Ribbon Great: Unlocked at Great Rank

Unlocked at Great Rank Smart Ribbon Ultra: Unlocked at Ultra Rank

Unlocked at Ultra Rank Smart Ribbon Master: Unlocked at Master Rank

Toughness Contest

Tough Ribbon: Unlocked at Normal Rank

Unlocked at Normal Rank Tough Ribbon Great: Unlocked at Great Rank

Unlocked at Great Rank Tough Ribbon Ultra: Unlocked at Ultra Rank

Unlocked at Ultra Rank Tough Ribbon Master: Unlocked at Master Rank

Battle Tower Ribbons

Ribbons can also be obtained at the Battle Tower in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The Battle Tower is located in the Battle Zone, North in the Battle Park. To first unlock the Battle Zone, you will have had to beat the game first.

Here is a list of Ribbons you can obtain from the Battle Tower.

Ability Ribbon: Defeat the Tower Tycoon

Defeat the Tower Tycoon Great Ability Ribbon: Defeat the Tower Tycoon for a second time

Defeat the Tower Tycoon for a second time Double Ability Ribbon: Win 50 consecutive Double Battles

Win 50 consecutive Double Battles Multi Ability Ribbon: Win 50 consecutive Multi Battles

Win 50 consecutive Multi Battles Pair Ability Ribbon: Win 50 consecutive Multi Battles with another player over local network

Win 50 consecutive Multi Battles with another player over local network World Ability Ribbon: Complete the Wi-Fi Battle Tower challenge

Purchasable Ribbons

There are a few ribbons that can be purchased in the game as well. These ribbons can be purchased from Syndicate in the Battle Zone’s Resort Area.

This area is unlocked in the post-game, and the Pokémon in your party must have at least 10 ribbons between them to gain access to the building where these ribbons can be purchased.

Following is the list of the purchasable ribbons and their corresponding prices.

Gorgeous Ribbon: Price 10,000

Price 10,000 Royal Ribbon: Price 100,000

Price 100,000 Gorgeous Royal Ribbon: Price 999,999

Other Ribbons

Aside from the Ribbons mentioned above, the game contains a few more ribbons. Here’s a list of these ribbons, along with the information on how to unlock them.