Pokemon BDSP Heart Scale Locations Guide

In this guide, we will go over all Pokemon BDSP Heart Scale Locations in the game and how you can collect them.

Pokemon BDSP Heart Scale Locations

Heart Scales are rare items that are used in Pokemon BDSP to relearn the moves that your Pokemon has forgotten after leveling up. You are required to change the moveset of your Pokemon once you have leveled up.

You might want to use some of the old moves when you are in certain battles or situations. In this case, you can use a Heart Scale to relearn the move that you want.

You cannot buy Heart Scales from a vendor, these can only be found at certain locations or by mining in the Grand Underground.

Below are all Pokemon BDSP Heart Scale Locations.

Route 212

Make your way towards Pastoria City and head southwest. Keep following the path through the tar pits and head towards the top left pit. Keep pressing A along the trees to pick up the Heart Scale.

Route 214

Fast travel to Veilstone City and make your way towards Route 214 by heading south from there. Once you find a maze, go inside it and head towards the patch of grass where one patch is missing.

On the missing patch, press A to collect a Heart Scale.

Grand Underground

The Grand Underground is one of the three locations where you have a chance to collect a Heart Scale with the help of mining. Head there and start mining to get a chance to collect a Heart Scale.