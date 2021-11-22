Pokemon BDSP Online Battles Guide

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, while there are many adventures to be had and you’ll be battling it out with NPCs, you can also duel out and interact with other real players as well. In this guide, we’ll show you how you can take part in Pokemon BDSP Online Battles.

Pokemon BDSP Online Battles

To play Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl online, you will have to go and access the Union Room.

To unlock the access to the Union Room, you will have to beat Roark to get your first gym badge. Roark is located in the Gym in Oreburgh City.

After unlocking the Union Room. You can access it any time by pressing the ‘Y’ key. Here, you can choose to participate in battles with other players or trade Pokemon in BDSP!

Union Room Explained

The Union Room is the menu from where you can choose whether you want to play in the Local Room or Global Room. Local Room uses Local network communication to connect with nearby friends or players.

Whereas the Global Room uses an Internet connection to connect with players from all over the world.

Like all other Nintendo Games, in order to use online multiplayer features, you will need to have a Nintendo Switch Online Subscription.

Players that are willing to fight in the Union Rooms will have a speech bubble with two clashing Pokeballs on top of their avatars.

Interact with a player who has this speech bubble above them to start a duel. Only one of the two players must choose Battle.