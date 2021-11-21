How to Defeat Gym Leader Roark in Pokemon BDSP

By Naqvi

In Pokemon Shining Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there are certain gym leaders that you’ll have to defeat on your way to Victory Road. In this guide, we will be going in-depth to cover the Oreburgh City gym leader Roark in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Gym Leader Roark

Roark is one of the gym leaders in Pokemon BDSP whose party consists of Rock Pokemon. We’ll be highlighting his weaknesses and his Pokemon of choice during battle to help you defeat him. Defeating Roark will reward you with a Coal Badge.

Roark Gym Location

Roark is the leader of Oreburgh City Gym. He is the first gym leader you will face in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

First of all, travel to Oreburgh City, and speak to your Rival right in front of the gym. He will lead you to the gym leader.

Head on to the Oreburgh Mine in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, located in the far south part of town. Inside the mine, go downstairs, and inside the first door, turn to your left.

You will encounter Roark over here. Speak to Roark, and he will show you how HM Rock Smash works.

Recommended Pokemon Types

  • Fighting
  • Ground
  • Steel
  • Water
  • Grass

Roark’s Pokemon (1st Battle)

Below are mentioned the Pokemon that Roark will be using in the first battle in Pokemon BDSP.

Geodude

  • Level: 12
  • Ability: Rock Head

Moves

  • Defense Curl
  • Rollout
  • Stealth Rock

Onix

  • Level: 12
  • Ability: Sturdy

Moves

  • Bind
  • Rock Throw
  • Stealth Rock

Cranidos

  • Level: 14
  • Ability: Mold Breaker

Moves

  • Bulldoze
  • Headbutt
  • Leer

Roark’s Pokemon (2nd Rematch)

Below are the Pokemon Roark uses for the second battle.

Tyranitar

  • Level: 68
  • Ability: Sand Stream

Moves

  • Crunch
  • Roar
  • Stealth Rock
  • Stone Edge

Aerodactyl

  • Level: 66
  • Ability: Unnerve

Moves

  • Roar
  • Roost
  • Stealth Rock
  • Stone Edge

Armaldo

  • Level: 70
  • Ability: Swift Swim

Moves

  • Brine
  • Earthquake
  • Stone Edge
  • X-Scissor

Probopass

  • Level: 68
  • Ability: Sand Force

Moves

  • Body Press
  • Discharge
  • Flash Cannon
  • Power Gem

Relicanth

  • Level: 64
  • Ability: Rock Head

Moves

  • Head Smash

Rampardos

  • Level: 72
  • Ability: Sheer Force

Moves

  • Head Smash
  • Iron Tail
  • Stone Edge
  • Zen Headbutt

