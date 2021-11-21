How to Defeat Gym Leader Roark in Pokemon BDSP

In Pokemon Shining Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there are certain gym leaders that you’ll have to defeat on your way to Victory Road. In this guide, we will be going in-depth to cover the Oreburgh City gym leader Roark in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Gym Leader Roark

Roark is one of the gym leaders in Pokemon BDSP whose party consists of Rock Pokemon. We’ll be highlighting his weaknesses and his Pokemon of choice during battle to help you defeat him. Defeating Roark will reward you with a Coal Badge.

Roark Gym Location

Roark is the leader of Oreburgh City Gym. He is the first gym leader you will face in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

First of all, travel to Oreburgh City, and speak to your Rival right in front of the gym. He will lead you to the gym leader.

Head on to the Oreburgh Mine in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, located in the far south part of town. Inside the mine, go downstairs, and inside the first door, turn to your left.

You will encounter Roark over here. Speak to Roark, and he will show you how HM Rock Smash works.

Recommended Pokemon Types

Fighting

Ground

Steel

Water

Grass

Roark’s Pokemon (1st Battle)

Below are mentioned the Pokemon that Roark will be using in the first battle in Pokemon BDSP.

Geodude

Level: 12

12 Ability: Rock Head

Moves

Defense Curl

Rollout

Stealth Rock

Onix

Level: 12

12 Ability: Sturdy

Moves

Bind

Rock Throw

Stealth Rock

Cranidos

Level: 14

14 Ability: Mold Breaker

Moves

Bulldoze

Headbutt

Leer

Roark’s Pokemon (2nd Rematch)

Below are the Pokemon Roark uses for the second battle.

Tyranitar

Level: 68

68 Ability: Sand Stream

Moves

Crunch

Roar

Stealth Rock

Stone Edge

Aerodactyl

Level: 66

66 Ability: Unnerve

Moves

Roar

Roost

Stealth Rock

Stone Edge

Armaldo

Level: 70

70 Ability: Swift Swim

Moves

Brine

Earthquake

Stone Edge

X-Scissor

Probopass

Level: 68

68 Ability: Sand Force

Moves

Body Press

Discharge

Flash Cannon

Power Gem

Relicanth

Level: 64

64 Ability: Rock Head

Moves

Head Smash

Rampardos

Level: 72

72 Ability: Sheer Force

Moves