How to Defeat Gym Leader Roark in Pokemon BDSP

In Pokemon Shining Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there are certain gym leaders that you’ll have to defeat on your way to Victory Road. In this guide, we will be going in-depth to cover the Oreburgh City gym leader Roark in Pokemon BDSP.
Pokemon BDSP Gym Leader Roark
Roark is one of the gym leaders in Pokemon BDSP whose party consists of Rock Pokemon. We’ll be highlighting his weaknesses and his Pokemon of choice during battle to help you defeat him. Defeating Roark will reward you with a Coal Badge.
Roark Gym Location
Roark is the leader of Oreburgh City Gym. He is the first gym leader you will face in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
First of all, travel to Oreburgh City, and speak to your Rival right in front of the gym. He will lead you to the gym leader.
Head on to the Oreburgh Mine in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, located in the far south part of town. Inside the mine, go downstairs, and inside the first door, turn to your left.
You will encounter Roark over here. Speak to Roark, and he will show you how HM Rock Smash works.
Recommended Pokemon Types
- Fighting
- Ground
- Steel
- Water
- Grass
Roark’s Pokemon (1st Battle)
Below are mentioned the Pokemon that Roark will be using in the first battle in Pokemon BDSP.
Geodude
- Level: 12
- Ability: Rock Head
Moves
- Defense Curl
- Rollout
- Stealth Rock
Onix
- Level: 12
- Ability: Sturdy
Moves
- Bind
- Rock Throw
- Stealth Rock
Cranidos
- Level: 14
- Ability: Mold Breaker
Moves
- Bulldoze
- Headbutt
- Leer
Roark’s Pokemon (2nd Rematch)
Below are the Pokemon Roark uses for the second battle.
Tyranitar
- Level: 68
- Ability: Sand Stream
Moves
- Crunch
- Roar
- Stealth Rock
- Stone Edge
Aerodactyl
- Level: 66
- Ability: Unnerve
Moves
- Roar
- Roost
- Stealth Rock
- Stone Edge
Armaldo
- Level: 70
- Ability: Swift Swim
Moves
- Brine
- Earthquake
- Stone Edge
- X-Scissor
Probopass
- Level: 68
- Ability: Sand Force
Moves
- Body Press
- Discharge
- Flash Cannon
- Power Gem
Relicanth
- Level: 64
- Ability: Rock Head
Moves
- Head Smash
Rampardos
- Level: 72
- Ability: Sheer Force
Moves
- Head Smash
- Iron Tail
- Stone Edge
- Zen Headbutt