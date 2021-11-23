Pokemon BDSP Onix Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Onix is a Rock and Ground-type snake Pokemon. If you wanted to add him to your collection of Pokemon or wanted to know more about him, we will provide you with Onix location in Pokemon BDSP along with its evolution and abilities information.

Pokemon BDSP Onix Location

Onix or its evolved form, Steelix, can be found by the walking method on Victory Road, Snowpoint temple, and Iron Island.

How to Catch Onix

If you head to Oreburgh Mine, you have about a 10% chance of finding Onix while the Iron Island spawn location has about a 30% chance. However, if you want to get Onix early, Oreburgh mine will be your best bet in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Base Stats

HP: 35

Attack: 45

Defense: 160

Special Attack: 30

Special Defense: 45

Speed: 70

Onix Abilities

Onix comes with these basic abilities:

Rock head: The Pokemon gets defense against Recoil damage.

Sturdy: This ability lets you survive being one shot with 1HP, even with very strong attacks.

Weak Armor: Your Defense drops one stage when hit with a Physical move, but you gain Speed.

As Onix levels up further in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, it will learn more powerful moves like

Iron Tail

Dig

Rock Throw

How to Evolve Onix

In order to evolve Onix into Steelix, you will have to find an item called Metal Coat. Talk to Gym Leader Byron on Iron Islands after getting the National Pokedex to receive Metal Coat from him.

Alternatively, you can also try catching certain Style-type wild Pokemon like Bronzor, Magnemite and even Steelix in hopes that they might be holding a Metal Coat which you can give to your Onix to hold and evolve into Steelix.

While Onix is holding the Metal Coat, trade with someone and your Onix will evolve. Once it has evolved into Steelix, simply ask the person to trade it back.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Onix is a Rock and Ground-type Pokemon. Hence Onix is automatically weak against Fighting, Ground, Steel, Ice, Water, Grass types, but he is strong against Normal, Flying, Fire, Rock, Electric, Poison types.

Below is a list of Pokemon that Onix performs very well against:

Arceus

Lugia

Ho_Oh

Rayquaza

Slacking

Onix performs poorly against the following Pokemon: