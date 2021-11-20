Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s 6th Gym will have you up against Byron in the Canalave City. In this guide, we’ll be going over tips on how to Defeat Gym Leader Byron in Pokemon BDSP.
How to Defeat Gym Leader Byron in Pokemon BDSP
Byron mostly has Steel-type Pokemon. As Steel type Pokemons are weak against Ground, Fire, and Fighting-type Pokemons, make sure that you have Pokemons having moves of these types in your party when you go to face Byron.
Byron Gym Location
In order to find Byron and duel with him, head to Canalave City and then go to its gym. After entering the gym, head to the east corner of the room and then use the elevator to go to the upper floor.
Move ahead until you reach two platforms. Take the platform going north to reach Byron and challenge him to a duel.
Defeating Byron will earn you the Mine Badge in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
Recommended Pokemon Types
For the fight against Byron, the following types of Pokemon are recommended.
- Fighting
- Ground
- Fire
Byron’s Pokemon
Below are the Pokemons Byron will use against you in the first battle.
Bronzor
- Level: 36
- Ability: Levitate
- Type: Steel and Psychic
Moves
- Confuse Ray
- Flash Cannon
- Sandstorm
- Trick Room
Steelix
- Level: 36
- Ability: Sturdy
- Type: Steel and Ground
Moves
- Earthquake
- Gyro Ball
- Sandstorm
- Thunder Fang
Bastiodon
- Level: 39
- Ability: Sturdy
- Type: Steel and Rock
Moves
- Flash Cannon
- Iron Defense
- Stone Edge
- Thunderbolt
Byron’s Pokemon (Rematch)
Below are the Pokemon that Byron will use against you in the rematch.
Skarmory
- Level: 69
- Ability: Sturdy
- Type: Steel and Flying
Moves
- Iron Defense
- Stealth Rock
- Steel Wing
- Taunt
Steelix
- Level: 69
- Ability: Sheer Force
- Type: Steel and Ground
Moves
- Earthquake
- Crunch
- Ice Fang
- Iron Tail
Magnezone
- Level: 70
- Ability: Analytic
- Type: Steel and Electric
Moves
- Flash Cannon
- Light Screen
- Magnet Rise
- Thunderbolt
Empoleon
- Level: 70
- Ability: Torrent
- Type: Steel and Water
Moves
- Flash Cannon
- Iron Defense
- Stone Edge
- Thunderbolt
Aggron
- Level: 72
- Ability: Rock Head
- Type: Steel and Rock
Moves
- Head Smash
Bastiodon
- Level: 72
- Ability: Sturdy
- Type: Steel and Rock
Moves
- Heavy Slam
- Metal Burst
- Roar
- Stealth Rock
Byron Gym Rewards
Defeating Byron in both duels will award you with the HM Strength, which will help you push rocks to clear paths. He will also give you TM91, which is the Flash Cannon move.