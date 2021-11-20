Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s 6th Gym will have you up against Byron in the Canalave City. In this guide, we’ll be going over tips on how to Defeat Gym Leader Byron in Pokemon BDSP.

How to Defeat Gym Leader Byron in Pokemon BDSP

Byron mostly has Steel-type Pokemon. As Steel type Pokemons are weak against Ground, Fire, and Fighting-type Pokemons, make sure that you have Pokemons having moves of these types in your party when you go to face Byron.

Byron Gym Location

In order to find Byron and duel with him, head to Canalave City and then go to its gym. After entering the gym, head to the east corner of the room and then use the elevator to go to the upper floor.

Move ahead until you reach two platforms. Take the platform going north to reach Byron and challenge him to a duel.

Defeating Byron will earn you the Mine Badge in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Recommended Pokemon Types

For the fight against Byron, the following types of Pokemon are recommended.

Fighting

Ground

Fire

Byron’s Pokemon

Below are the Pokemons Byron will use against you in the first battle.

Bronzor

Level: 36

36 Ability: Levitate

Levitate Type: Steel and Psychic

Moves

Confuse Ray

Flash Cannon

Sandstorm

Trick Room

Steelix

Level: 36

36 Ability: Sturdy

Sturdy Type: Steel and Ground

Moves

Earthquake

Gyro Ball

Sandstorm

Thunder Fang

Bastiodon

Level: 39

39 Ability: Sturdy

Sturdy Type: Steel and Rock

Moves

Flash Cannon

Iron Defense

Stone Edge

Thunderbolt

Byron’s Pokemon (Rematch)

Below are the Pokemon that Byron will use against you in the rematch.

Skarmory

Level: 69

69 Ability: Sturdy

Sturdy Type: Steel and Flying

Moves

Iron Defense

Stealth Rock

Steel Wing

Taunt

Steelix

Level: 69

69 Ability: Sheer Force

Sheer Force Type: Steel and Ground

Moves

Earthquake

Crunch

Ice Fang

Iron Tail

Magnezone

Level: 70

70 Ability: Analytic

Analytic Type: Steel and Electric

Moves

Flash Cannon

Light Screen

Magnet Rise

Thunderbolt

Empoleon

Level: 70

70 Ability: Torrent

Torrent Type: Steel and Water

Moves

Flash Cannon

Iron Defense

Stone Edge

Thunderbolt

Aggron

Level: 72

72 Ability: Rock Head

Rock Head Type: Steel and Rock

Moves

Head Smash

Bastiodon

Level: 72

72 Ability: Sturdy

Sturdy Type: Steel and Rock

Moves

Heavy Slam

Metal Burst

Roar

Stealth Rock

Byron Gym Rewards

Defeating Byron in both duels will award you with the HM Strength, which will help you push rocks to clear paths. He will also give you TM91, which is the Flash Cannon move.