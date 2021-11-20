How to Defeat Gym Leader Byron in Pokemon BDSP

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s 6th Gym will have you up against Byron in the Canalave City. In this guide, we’ll be going over tips on how to Defeat Gym Leader Byron in Pokemon BDSP.

Byron mostly has Steel-type Pokemon. As Steel type Pokemons are weak against Ground, Fire, and Fighting-type Pokemons, make sure that you have Pokemons having moves of these types in your party when you go to face Byron.

Byron Gym Location

In order to find Byron and duel with him, head to Canalave City and then go to its gym. After entering the gym, head to the east corner of the room and then use the elevator to go to the upper floor.

Move ahead until you reach two platforms. Take the platform going north to reach Byron and challenge him to a duel.

Defeating Byron will earn you the Mine Badge in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Recommended Pokemon Types

For the fight against Byron, the following types of Pokemon are recommended.

  • Fighting
  • Ground
  • Fire

Byron’s Pokemon

Below are the Pokemons Byron will use against you in the first battle.

Bronzor

  • Level: 36
  • Ability: Levitate
  • Type: Steel and Psychic

Moves

  • Confuse Ray
  • Flash Cannon
  • Sandstorm
  • Trick Room

Steelix

  • Level: 36
  • Ability: Sturdy
  • Type: Steel and Ground

Moves

  • Earthquake
  • Gyro Ball
  • Sandstorm
  • Thunder Fang

Bastiodon

  • Level: 39
  • Ability: Sturdy
  • Type: Steel and Rock

Moves

  • Flash Cannon
  • Iron Defense
  • Stone Edge
  • Thunderbolt

Byron’s Pokemon (Rematch)

Below are the Pokemon that Byron will use against you in the rematch.

Skarmory

  • Level: 69
  • Ability: Sturdy
  • Type: Steel and Flying

Moves

  • Iron Defense
  • Stealth Rock
  • Steel Wing
  • Taunt

Steelix

  • Level: 69
  • Ability: Sheer Force
  • Type: Steel and Ground

Moves

  • Earthquake
  • Crunch
  • Ice Fang
  • Iron Tail

Magnezone

  • Level: 70
  • Ability: Analytic
  • Type: Steel and Electric

Moves

  • Flash Cannon
  • Light Screen
  • Magnet Rise
  • Thunderbolt

Empoleon

  • Level: 70
  • Ability: Torrent
  • Type: Steel and Water

Moves

  • Flash Cannon
  • Iron Defense
  • Stone Edge
  • Thunderbolt

Aggron

  • Level: 72
  • Ability: Rock Head
  • Type: Steel and Rock

Moves

  • Head Smash

Bastiodon

  • Level: 72
  • Ability: Sturdy
  • Type: Steel and Rock

Moves

  • Heavy Slam
  • Metal Burst
  • Roar
  • Stealth Rock

Byron Gym Rewards

Defeating Byron in both duels will award you with the HM Strength, which will help you push rocks to clear paths. He will also give you TM91, which is the Flash Cannon move.

