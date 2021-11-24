Pokémon Shining Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are complete with a diverse set of Gym Leaders for you to battle against. In this guide, we will be showing you how to Defeat Gym Leader Volkner in Pokemon BDSP.
Pokemon BDSP Gym Leader Volkner
Volkner’s pokemon lineup primarily consists of Electric Type pokemon with a very small touch of water types. But the lineup is predominantly Electric types, so going with your strongest ground types will be your best bet against him.
Volkner will be the 8th gym leader you will face in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can find him in Sunyshore city’s gym. Defeating this Gym Leader will net you the Beacon Badge.
Sunyshor City Gym Puzzle
First of all, go to Sunyshore City and head to the gym. Once you are inside, head towards the right platform, rotate it until the two platforms are connected.
Use the connected platforms to head to the door, which is now accessible. Now you need to head to the platform with a blue button.
You’ll have to turn it until the platform above is accessible from the ground. Get on the platform and rotate it until it reaches the ones to the left. Finally, head up the stairs, and you’ll reach Volkner
Recommended Pokemon Types
- Ground
Volkner’s Pokemon
Below are mentioned the Pokemon that Volkner will be using in the first battle.
Cherubi
Level: 46
Moves
- Charge beam
- Nuzzle
- Surf
- Volt Switch
Ambipom
Level: 47
Moves
- Double Hit
- Fake Out
- Last resort
- Thunderbolt
Octillery
Level: 47
Moves
- Aurora beam
- Charge beam
- Focus Energy
- Octazooka
Luxray
Level: 49
Moves
- Crunch
- Ice Fang
- Iron tail
- Thunder Fang
Volkner’s Pokemon (Rematch)
Below are the Pokemon that Volkner uses for the second time you face him.
Pelipper
- Level: 70
- Ability: Drizzle
- Type: water/flying
Moves
- Hurricane
- Hydro Pump
- Ice beam
- U-turn
Raichu
- Level: 70
- Type: Electric
- Ability: Lightning Rod
Moves
- Focus blast
- Thunder
- Surf
- Volt Switch
Luxray
- Level: 69
- Ability: Intimidate
- Type: Electric
Moves
- Electric
- Ice Fang
- Play Rough
- Volt Switch
Lanturn
- Level: 66
- Ability: Volt absorb
- Type: Water/Electric
Moves
- Ice Beam
- Surf
- Thunder
- Volt Switch
Jolteon
- Level: 68
- Ability: Quick Feet
- Type: Electric
Moves
- Reflect
- Shadow Ball
- Thunder
- Volt Switch
Roserade
- Level: 75
- Ability: Motor Drive
- Type: Electric
Moves
- Cross Chop
- Earthquake
- Flamethrower
- Thunder
Eterna Gym Rewards
After you’ve finally defeated Volkner in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, your rewards will include the Beacon Badge and the unlocking of TM57, and finally access to the waterfall, TM99.
Through TM57, you’ll unlock the charge beam for your Pokémon to learn. The TM99 ability: waterfall can now be learned by your Pokémon.