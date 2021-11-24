How to Defeat Gym Leader Volkner in Pokemon BDSP

By Zeeshan Sajid

Pokémon Shining Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are complete with a diverse set of Gym Leaders for you to battle against. In this guide, we will be showing you how to Defeat Gym Leader Volkner in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Gym Leader Volkner

Volkner’s pokemon lineup primarily consists of Electric Type pokemon with a very small touch of water types. But the lineup is predominantly Electric types, so going with your strongest ground types will be your best bet against him.

Volkner will be the 8th gym leader you will face in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can find him in Sunyshore city’s gym. Defeating this Gym Leader will net you the Beacon Badge.

Sunyshor City Gym Puzzle

First of all, go to Sunyshore City and head to the gym. Once you are inside, head towards the right platform, rotate it until the two platforms are connected.

Use the connected platforms to head to the door, which is now accessible. Now you need to head to the platform with a blue button.

You’ll have to turn it until the platform above is accessible from the ground. Get on the platform and rotate it until it reaches the ones to the left. Finally, head up the stairs, and you’ll reach Volkner

Recommended Pokemon Types

  • Ground

Volkner’s Pokemon

Below are mentioned the Pokemon that Volkner will be using in the first battle.

Cherubi

Level: 46

Moves

  • Charge beam
  • Nuzzle
  • Surf
  • Volt Switch

Ambipom

Level: 47

Moves

  • Double Hit
  • Fake Out
  • Last resort
  • Thunderbolt

Octillery

Level: 47

Moves

  • Aurora beam
  • Charge beam
  • Focus Energy
  • Octazooka

Luxray

Level: 49

Moves

  • Crunch
  • Ice Fang
  • Iron tail
  • Thunder Fang

Volkner’s Pokemon (Rematch)

Below are the Pokemon that Volkner uses for the second time you face him.

Pelipper

  • Level: 70
  • Ability: Drizzle
  • Type: water/flying

Moves

  • Hurricane
  • Hydro Pump
  • Ice beam
  • U-turn

Raichu

  • Level: 70
  • Type: Electric
  • Ability: Lightning Rod

Moves

  • Focus blast
  • Thunder
  • Surf
  • Volt Switch

Luxray

  • Level: 69
  • Ability: Intimidate
  • Type: Electric

Moves

  • Electric
  • Ice Fang
  • Play Rough
  • Volt Switch

Lanturn

  • Level: 66
  • Ability: Volt absorb
  • Type: Water/Electric

Moves

  • Ice Beam
  • Surf
  • Thunder
  • Volt Switch

Jolteon

  • Level: 68
  • Ability: Quick Feet
  • Type: Electric

Moves

  • Reflect
  • Shadow Ball
  • Thunder
  • Volt Switch

Roserade

  • Level: 75
  • Ability: Motor Drive
  • Type: Electric

Moves

  • Cross Chop
  • Earthquake
  • Flamethrower
  • Thunder

Eterna Gym Rewards

After you’ve finally defeated Volkner in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, your rewards will include the Beacon Badge and the unlocking of TM57, and finally access to the waterfall, TM99.

Through TM57, you’ll unlock the charge beam for your Pokémon to learn. The TM99 ability: waterfall can now be learned by your Pokémon.

