Pokémon Shining Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are complete with a diverse set of Gym Leaders for you to battle against. In this guide, we will be showing you how to Defeat Gym Leader Volkner in Pokemon BDSP.

Volkner’s pokemon lineup primarily consists of Electric Type pokemon with a very small touch of water types. But the lineup is predominantly Electric types, so going with your strongest ground types will be your best bet against him.

Volkner will be the 8th gym leader you will face in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can find him in Sunyshore city’s gym. Defeating this Gym Leader will net you the Beacon Badge.

Sunyshor City Gym Puzzle

First of all, go to Sunyshore City and head to the gym. Once you are inside, head towards the right platform, rotate it until the two platforms are connected.

Use the connected platforms to head to the door, which is now accessible. Now you need to head to the platform with a blue button.

You’ll have to turn it until the platform above is accessible from the ground. Get on the platform and rotate it until it reaches the ones to the left. Finally, head up the stairs, and you’ll reach Volkner

Recommended Pokemon Types

Ground

Volkner’s Pokemon

Below are mentioned the Pokemon that Volkner will be using in the first battle.

Cherubi

Level: 46

Moves

Charge beam

Nuzzle

Surf

Volt Switch

Ambipom

Level: 47

Moves

Double Hit

Fake Out

Last resort

Thunderbolt

Octillery

Level: 47

Moves

Aurora beam

Charge beam

Focus Energy

Octazooka

Luxray

Level: 49

Moves

Crunch

Ice Fang

Iron tail

Thunder Fang

Volkner’s Pokemon (Rematch)

Below are the Pokemon that Volkner uses for the second time you face him.

Pelipper

Level: 70

70 Ability: Drizzle

Drizzle Type: water/flying

Moves

Hurricane

Hydro Pump

Ice beam

U-turn

Raichu

Level: 70

70 Type: Electric

Electric Ability: Lightning Rod

Moves

Focus blast

Thunder

Surf

Volt Switch

Luxray

Level: 69

69 Ability: Intimidate

Intimidate Type: Electric

Moves

Electric

Ice Fang

Play Rough

Volt Switch

Lanturn

Level: 66

66 Ability: Volt absorb

Volt absorb Type: Water/Electric

Moves

Ice Beam

Surf

Thunder

Volt Switch

Jolteon

Level: 68

68 Ability: Quick Feet

Quick Feet Type: Electric

Moves

Reflect

Shadow Ball

Thunder

Volt Switch

Roserade

Level: 75

75 Ability: Motor Drive

Motor Drive Type: Electric

Moves

Cross Chop

Earthquake

Flamethrower

Thunder

Eterna Gym Rewards

After you’ve finally defeated Volkner in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, your rewards will include the Beacon Badge and the unlocking of TM57, and finally access to the waterfall, TM99.

Through TM57, you’ll unlock the charge beam for your Pokémon to learn. The TM99 ability: waterfall can now be learned by your Pokémon.