How to Defeat Gym Leader Fantina in Pokemon BDSP

By Arslan Shah

Battling the 8 gym leaders and claiming their badges to take on the Pokemon league is your main objective in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In this guide, we will be telling you how to defeat Gym Leader Fantina in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Gym Leader Fantina

Fantina is the 5th Gym Leader in the Pokemon BDSP. Her party mostly consists of the Ghost-type Pokemon.

You’ll encounter Fantina at the end of Hearthome City Gym. Defeating her will reward you with the Relic Badge and allow the use of the Surf HM.

Fantina Gym Location

You will find Fantina at the Hearthome City Gym. Remember that if you enter the wrong room you will get into a fight with the trainer in that room so follow our guide properly.

In the Hearthome City Gym you have to go into the middle room and from there go into the room on the left side. Finally, you will need to go into a room on the right side and you will find Fantina there.

Recommended Pokemon Types

  • Ghost
  • Dark

Fantina’s Pokemon

Below are mentioned the Pokemon that Fantina will be using in the first battle.

Drifblim

  • Level: 32
  • Ability: Aftermath
  • Type: Ghost and Flying

Moves

  • Fly
  • Hex
  • Strength Sap
  • Will-o-Wisp

Gengar

  • Level: 34
  • Ability: Cursed Body
  • Type: Ghost and Poison

Moves

  • Confuse Ray
  • Dazzling Gleam
  • Shadow Claw
  • Sludge Bomb

Mismagius

  • Level: 36
  • Ability: Levitate
  • Type: Ghost

Moves

  • Confuse Ray
  • Dazzling Gleam
  • Magical Leaf
  • Phantom Force

Fantina’s Pokemon (Rematch)

Below are the Pokemon that Fantina uses for the second time you face her.

Dusknoir

  • Level: 70
  • Ability: Pressure
  • Type: Ghost

Moves

  • Confuse Ray
  • Earthquake
  • Shadow Sneak
  • Will-o-Wisp

Froslass

  • Level: 72
  • Ability: Cursed Body
  • Type: Ghost and Ice

Moves

  • Destiny Bond
  • Frost Breath
  • Hex
  • Will-o-Wisp

Banette

  • Level: 65
  • Ability: Cursed Body
  • Type: Ghost

Moves

  • Shadow Sneak
  • Snatch
  • Sucker Punch
  • Trick

Hearthome Gym Rewards

Defeating Fantina in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will reward you with Relic Badge along with the TM65 and TM95.

TM65 will help your Pokemon learn the Shadow Claw move and TM 95 will help your Pokemon in learning the Defog Move.

