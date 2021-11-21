Battling the 8 gym leaders and claiming their badges to take on the Pokemon league is your main objective in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In this guide, we will be telling you how to defeat Gym Leader Fantina in Pokemon BDSP.
Pokemon BDSP Gym Leader Fantina
Fantina is the 5th Gym Leader in the Pokemon BDSP. Her party mostly consists of the Ghost-type Pokemon.
You’ll encounter Fantina at the end of Hearthome City Gym. Defeating her will reward you with the Relic Badge and allow the use of the Surf HM.
Fantina Gym Location
You will find Fantina at the Hearthome City Gym. Remember that if you enter the wrong room you will get into a fight with the trainer in that room so follow our guide properly.
In the Hearthome City Gym you have to go into the middle room and from there go into the room on the left side. Finally, you will need to go into a room on the right side and you will find Fantina there.
Recommended Pokemon Types
- Ghost
- Dark
Fantina’s Pokemon
Below are mentioned the Pokemon that Fantina will be using in the first battle.
Drifblim
- Level: 32
- Ability: Aftermath
- Type: Ghost and Flying
Moves
- Fly
- Hex
- Strength Sap
- Will-o-Wisp
Gengar
- Level: 34
- Ability: Cursed Body
- Type: Ghost and Poison
Moves
- Confuse Ray
- Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Claw
- Sludge Bomb
Mismagius
- Level: 36
- Ability: Levitate
- Type: Ghost
Moves
- Confuse Ray
- Dazzling Gleam
- Magical Leaf
- Phantom Force
Fantina’s Pokemon (Rematch)
Below are the Pokemon that Fantina uses for the second time you face her.
Dusknoir
- Level: 70
- Ability: Pressure
- Type: Ghost
Moves
- Confuse Ray
- Earthquake
- Shadow Sneak
- Will-o-Wisp
Froslass
- Level: 72
- Ability: Cursed Body
- Type: Ghost and Ice
Moves
- Destiny Bond
- Frost Breath
- Hex
- Will-o-Wisp
Banette
- Level: 65
- Ability: Cursed Body
- Type: Ghost
Moves
- Shadow Sneak
- Snatch
- Sucker Punch
- Trick
Hearthome Gym Rewards
Defeating Fantina in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will reward you with Relic Badge along with the TM65 and TM95.
TM65 will help your Pokemon learn the Shadow Claw move and TM 95 will help your Pokemon in learning the Defog Move.