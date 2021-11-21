Battling the 8 gym leaders and claiming their badges to take on the Pokemon league is your main objective in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In this guide, we will be telling you how to defeat Gym Leader Fantina in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Gym Leader Fantina

Fantina is the 5th Gym Leader in the Pokemon BDSP. Her party mostly consists of the Ghost-type Pokemon.

You’ll encounter Fantina at the end of Hearthome City Gym. Defeating her will reward you with the Relic Badge and allow the use of the Surf HM.

Fantina Gym Location

You will find Fantina at the Hearthome City Gym. Remember that if you enter the wrong room you will get into a fight with the trainer in that room so follow our guide properly.

In the Hearthome City Gym you have to go into the middle room and from there go into the room on the left side. Finally, you will need to go into a room on the right side and you will find Fantina there.

Recommended Pokemon Types

Ghost

Dark

Fantina’s Pokemon

Below are mentioned the Pokemon that Fantina will be using in the first battle.

Drifblim

Level: 32

32 Ability: Aftermath

Aftermath Type: Ghost and Flying

Moves

Fly

Hex

Strength Sap

Will-o-Wisp

Gengar

Level: 34

34 Ability: Cursed Body

Cursed Body Type: Ghost and Poison

Moves

Confuse Ray

Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Claw

Sludge Bomb

Mismagius

Level: 36

36 Ability: Levitate

Levitate Type: Ghost

Moves

Confuse Ray

Dazzling Gleam

Magical Leaf

Phantom Force

Fantina’s Pokemon (Rematch)

Below are the Pokemon that Fantina uses for the second time you face her.

Dusknoir

Level: 70

70 Ability: Pressure

Pressure Type: Ghost

Moves

Confuse Ray

Earthquake

Shadow Sneak

Will-o-Wisp

Froslass

Level: 72

72 Ability: Cursed Body

Cursed Body Type: Ghost and Ice

Moves

Destiny Bond

Frost Breath

Hex

Will-o-Wisp

Banette

Level: 65

65 Ability: Cursed Body

Cursed Body Type: Ghost

Moves

Shadow Sneak

Snatch

Sucker Punch

Trick

Hearthome Gym Rewards

Defeating Fantina in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will reward you with Relic Badge along with the TM65 and TM95.

TM65 will help your Pokemon learn the Shadow Claw move and TM 95 will help your Pokemon in learning the Defog Move.