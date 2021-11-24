Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl community has been hard at work grinding the new games. However, that hasn’t stopped them from discovering a duping exploit to clone items. In this guide, we will show you how to clone items as well as Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP.

How to Clone Items and Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP

The process to clone your Pokemon and items in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl involves going offline on your Switch and doing a few other steps.

We will be walking you through the whole cloning process to make things easier for you.

Go to the Pokemon Nursery

Go to the Pokemon Nursery in Solaceon town and enter it to talk to the lady standing at the counter.

Start the process by going in the Pokemon Boxes tab and 2 Pokemon in 2 different boxes but place them in the same spot.

For this guide, we will put a Cherubi and Geodude in the lower right corners of two different boxes.

After that, you need to activate your Battle Box by pressing the X button and then grab any one of the two Pokemon and place them inside the battle box.

Once you’ve done that, back out and then talk to the lady once again. After that, you need to select one of the two Pokemon and then switch it with the other Pokemon by pressing Y. Now back out again and confirm the changes.

You now need to go back into your Pokemon boxes and activate your battle box by hitting X twice. You should now be able to see a glitched battle box in the lower right corner of the screen.

Throw any useless Pokemon inside that battle box and then select the Pokemon you want to clone.

In our case, we wanted to clone the Palkia so we selected it and dragged it into the blue box on the top left of the screen.

Now select the Pokemon again and check its summary. As soon as you back out of that screen, you should be able to see a clone of the selected Pokemon right below the first one.

Just drag both of these Pokemon out and voila! You are done.