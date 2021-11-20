Pokemon BDSP Bulbasaur Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Bulbasaur is a Grass and Poison-type Seed Pokémon. In this Pokemon BDSP Bulbasaur guide, we’ll explain how to catch Bulbasaur, one of the starters from Kanto region.

Pokemon BDSP Bulbasaur Location

Pokemon BDSP Bulbasaur is a Seed Pokémon with a Medium Slow growth rate. The question is, where should you look for him? Worry not we have got you covered.

How to Catch Bulbasaur

In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Bulbasaur can be found in six distinct locations. The Unevolved Bulbasaur may be found in Bogsunk Cavern between Level 16-63.

Bulbasaur has a 5.9 percent encounter rate when it comes to rarity.

To acquire a Bulbasaur, head to the following hideaways within the Grand Underground

Sunlit Cavern: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63

Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Still-Water Cavern: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63

Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Marsh Cave: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63

Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Grass Water Cave: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63

Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Grass Cave: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63

Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Bogsunk Cavern: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63

Base Stats

HP: 45

Attack: 49

Defense: 49

Special Attack: 65

Special Defense: 65

Speed: 45

Bulbasaur Abilities

Bulbasaur has the following abilities up its sleeves

Overgrow – When a Pokémon’s HP falls below one-third of its maximum capacity, Overgrow increases the strength of Grass-type techniques by 50% (1.5x).

Chlorophyll – Chlorophyll doubles the Speed of a Pokémon during bright sunlight.

How to Evolve Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur has the ability to evolve into the following two: Ivysaur and Venusaur. Bulbasaur evolves into Ivysaur at level 16, whereas Ivysaur evolves into Venusaur on reaching level 32.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Bulbasaur is a Poison and Grass-type Pokémon that is vulnerable to Flying, Fire, Ice, and Psychic Pokémons. Bulbasaur, as a Poison and Grass-type Pokémon, has an advantage over Water, Electric, Fighting, Fairy, and Grass-type Pokémon.

Below is a list of Pokémon that Bulbasaur performs very well against:

Palkia (Water & Dragon)

Kyogre (Water)

Celebi (Psychic & Grass)

Manaphy (Water)

Zapdos (Electric & Flying)

Bulbasaur, on the other hand, struggles against the following Pokémon: