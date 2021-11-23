Pokemon BDSP Breloom Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

To help you out with catching Breloom in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be walking you through the process of obtaining Breloom and what stats, abilities, and evolutions it has.

Pokemon BDSP Breloom Location

Breloom is a Mushroom Pokemon that is of two types, Grass and Fighting. This Pokemon may not seem that intimidating in appearance, but it has some incredibly powerful abilities.

Before we dive into these abilities, let’s go over the process of obtaining Breloom in Pokemon BDSP.

How to Catch Breloom

The only way to get a Breloom in Pokemon BDSP is to evolve a Shroomish. So to obtain a Breloom, you first need to find yourself a Shroomish in the Pokemon BDSP world.

Finding a Shroomish is a relatively simple process. You first need to acquire the National Pokedex, which is an upgraded version of your normal Pokedex.

The difference between the Normal Pokedex and the National Pokedex is that the latter holds information on Pokemon from all around the Pokemon world, rather than only from a specific region.

To get your hands on one of those, you need to see all 150 Pokemon in the Sinnoh region. You don’t have to catch or interact with any of these Pokemon, you just need to look at them.

Once you’ve seen all 150 Pokemon, talk to Professor Rowan in the Sandgem Tower and he’ll hand over the National Pokedex to you.

Now, head over to the Great Marsh in Pastoria City and go up to the second floor of the lobby. When you look through the binoculars there, you’ll see fifteen Daily Pokemon.

So all you need to do now is wait until a Shroomish shows up and you can obtain it for yourself.

And once you’ve obtained a Shroomish, you just need to get it to level 23 and it’ll evolve into a Breloom.

Base Stats

HP: 60

Attack: 130

Defense: 80

Special Attack: 60

Special Defense: 60

Speed: 70

Breloom Abilities

Effect Spore: This ability allows Breloom to inflict poison, paralysis, or sleep on the opponent on contact with them.

Poison Heal: If Breloom is poisoned, it regenerates its HP.

Technician: This ability enhances the power of Breloom’s weaker moves (moves that have a base power of 60 or below) by 50%.

How to Evolve Breloom

Breloom has no further evolutions. So once you evolve your Shroomish into a Breloom at Level 23, it cannot evolve any further.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Since Breloom is a Grass and Fighting-type Pokemon, it is very strong against Ground, Water, Grass, Electric, Rock, and Dark types.

The Pokemon Breloom is the strongest against are:

Celebi (Psychic and Grass)

Groudon (Ground)

Kyogre (Water)

Palkia (Water and Dragon)

Tyranitar (Rock and Dark)

Breloom is weak against Poison, Fire, Ice, Psychic, Fairy, and Flying types. An important thing to note is that since both of Breloom’s types (Grass and Fighting) are weak against Flying types, it’ll take 4x damage from Flying-type moves; as opposed to 2x damage from the other types it is weak against.

The Pokemon Breloom is the weakest against are: