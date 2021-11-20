Pokemon BDSP Abra Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Abra is a Psychic-type Psi Pokemon. It’s a well-known figure in the World of Pokemon and has now made its way to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In this guide, we’ll show you what stats, abilities and evolutions Abra has to offer in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Abra Location

Abra is a small yellow-colored Pokemon who’s known for its Psychic powers. Although its small in stature, when evolved to its final form, it is capable of remembering everything from birth to death making it one of the most intelligent Pokemons to ever exist.

How to Catch Abra

Abra in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is quite easy to find as compared to other Pokemon. There are no additional quests to complete to obtain it, as it can be a part of your Pokemon collection simply by trading.

To do so, head over to Oreburgh City. Once there, find the building next to the Pokemart. Head inside to find a young lady called Hilary. Interact with her and come to know that she’s interested in trading her Abra for your Machop.

This is by far the easiest method to obtain this psychic Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. However, if you don’t possess a Machop, you can always look for it at Route 207 before visiting Oreburgh City.

Apart from the direct trade, Abra has a total of 6 spawn locations in Pokemon BDSP. In a few of the locations, you’ll directly find an already evolved form of Abra.

Below is a list of locations where Abra is spawned:

Victory Road

Stargleam Cavern

Route 215

Route 203

Mining Museum

Crystal Cave

Base Stats

HP: 25

Attack: 20

Defense: 15

Special Attack: 105

Special Defense: 55

Speed: 90

Abilities

Synchronize: Enemy receives status condition as well upon causing a burn, paralysis, or poisoning of a Pokémon via Synchronize; with exception of self-inflicted status conditions.

Inner Focus: This ability saves the Pokemon from flinching in cases where the Pokemon is being attacked by a Headbutt.

Magic Guard (Hidden Ability) This Ability prevents the Pokemon from taking any indirect damages.

How to Evolve Abra

The Base form of Abra requires level 16 to evolve into Kadabra and through trade evolves into its final evolution and that is, Alakazam.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Being a Psychic-type Pokemon, Abra is strong against Fighting, Psychic Type. Meaning, it’ll take 0.5% damage from those types of attacks. Below we’ve arranged a list of Pokemon that Abra is Strong against:

Mewtwo

Lugia

Celebi

Metagross

Latias

Abra shows weakness towards Bug, Ghost, Dark types which means that it’ll take 2x damage from those types of attacks. Below is a list of Pokemon that Abra is Weak against: