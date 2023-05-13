PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Survival Guide For Noobs – How to Play, Map, Tips

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds can be played in multiple ways. You could go on the offense and faceoff people but then again you might not be a pro and want to have the element of surprise. If you are new to the game or just aren’t too good at it yet then this PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Survival Guide will help you get closer to that chicken dinner. In this PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, we are going to walk you through the tips.

Remember that you will need a lot of practice or a ton of luck in order to get that Chicken Dinner and with all the variations in the game we cannot hold your hand and tell you how you can easily kill 99 players and get a Chicken Dinner.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Survival Guide

There are some things that can be explained, things that you will find helpful. Those things are included in this PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds survival guide. But we can’t teach you to avoid getting shot at or getting the perfect headshot each time. That you will need to practice on your own and clock in the hours needed in order to become a pro.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Survival Guide For Noobs

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Survival Guide – Avoid Fighting If You Can Help It

Engaging the enemy head-on might not be the best course of action in all situations. Sometimes it is better to not reveal where you are. Especially if you know you are not the better shot or that you do not have ample cover.

Be sure that you will be able to make it out alive. Firing at the enemy that is out of range just tells the enemy where you are and chances are that the enemy will find you and kill you.

It is better to remain hidden then getting taken by surprise and getting shot in the ass. If you are a camper then play like one. Not everyone can win a head-on firefight and there is nothing wrong with that.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Survival Guide – Be Careful When Looting

Looting is pretty easy when you are inside a building, but looting a body in the open can be very dangerous. Make sure that you have ample cover before you proceed to do so. If you have killed someone then rest assured that there is someone else that has also heard the fire and will be attracted towards you.

There are people that are good at the game that play the game for kills and not for survival. If that is the case then you are screwed.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Survival Guide – The Center Of The Circle Can Be Dangerous

While you may think that being in the center of the circle is the best possible move, that might not be the case in all situations. When you are in the center of the circle then you are open from all sides. That is why players often remain in one corner of the circle till it moves on. This way you know where the enemies are.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Survival Guide – Best Places To Land

While loot can differ from game to game and the trajectory of the plane changes time and time again, Georgopol, and Pochinki are places where you can find good loot but chances are that other people are going to land there as well. If you want to land somewhere empty then your best bets are Gatka and Stalber. Other than that any small settlement will do as well.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Survival Guide – Avoid The Sosnovka Military Base

The Military Base is a highly contested area and you should avoid this place by any means – unless you’re the Doc. People will often get off here as this area has better loot. This is a high-risk high reward area.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Survival Guide – Land As Far Away From The Plane Trajectory As Possible

People will often land straight down in order to get on land before anyone else. This can be used to your advantage. Try to land as far away from the plane as possible. This way you will have plenty of time to loot in peace without worrying about getting shot at.

I hope that you can get that chicken dinner with the help of this PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Survival Guide.