Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds: Things You Need To Do After You Land in PUBG

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is a great game to play with friends and while the game is not perfect it is a lot of fun and the action is intense. You will need to coordinate with your team in order to make it through alive and to get that chicken dinner. This is not a game where each player can do his own thing and win at the end.

If you are new to Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds then there are a couple of things that you need to know. The early part of the game is very fast paced and that is where plenty of people will die.

You need to be quick in order to make it through the first phase of the game. In this Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds guide, we are going to talk about all the things that you need to do in the first 10 minutes of the game.

A round of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is not that long. The game usually lasts around 20-25 minutes but can, of course, be a lot shorter if you die prematurely. Without further delay, let’s get right into it.

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds: Things You Need To Do In The First 10 Minutes Of PUBG

Landing According To Your Strengths

When landing there are 4 options, you could either land at the very start or the very end. This way you will know where the enemies are going to come from. If you land in the middle then you will be surrounded from all sides. Other than that you also need to decide whether you are going to contest players from the get-go or avoid people till you have the proper gear.

If you feel that you can’t do much with your fists then it would be better to jump off at the end of the map and find a place that is not contested.

Get That Loot

Once you are on the ground you need to get all the essentials. You need a short range and long-range weapons. You will also need armor and healing items. Get anything that you can find and sort it out as you go. If you do not feel comfortable using a weapon then you can always drop it later on when you have found something better.

Find A Vehicle

After you have got the items that you need what you need to do next is locate a vehicle. The circle is random and you never know where it will be next so you will need a vehicle to get inside initially and all the other times when it moves. Having a vehicle will give you an upper hand as many players will die outside the zone.

Maintain High Ground

If you have the high ground then this can be a major advantage in most cases. Stay in buildings that have two stories instead of one. You will find this tactic even more useful if you have a sniper or a scope. The scope and the high ground will allow you to see further away and this can result in some easy kills.

Stay Undetected

While this might sound like a boring way to play the game, remember that the game is not about killing it’s about making it to the end and if you have the element of surprise then this means that the enemy will not have the time to react which will result in easy kills. Having the element of surprise will ensure that you get more kills and get closer to that chicken dinner

These are the things that you should be doing in the first 10 minutes of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds. Let us know what you think.