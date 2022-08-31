Playdead’s New Game Confirmed to Use Unreal Engine 5

We know that Playdead, the developer behind Limbo and Inside is working on a new 3rd person, open-world sci-fi game. However, the details about this mysterious project has been quite scarce. Now, thanks to a job listing, it has been confirmed that the game will be using Unreal Engine 5. The job listing for Landscape Artist on the official website of Playdead reads:

Your main responsibilities will be to oversee the production pipeline for the Landscape,work closely with the art department to visually deliver the art style and meet technical performance requirements in Unreal Engine 5.

Since the game has been in development for a long while now, it’s more likely that the developer decided to shift their title to Unreal Engine 5 at a later stage of development. The new Playdead game is expected to be published by Epic Games. The project has been codenamed Project “Rover” and has a few images available for the public.

Playdead’s last title Inside was released way back in 2016 so Project Rover can be considered to be in development since then. Despite fans wanting to see what Playdead has been working one, the developer has been awfully quiet about their new project. With all the new game reveals and announcements at Gamescom 2022, there was nothing from Playdead.

Since both Limbo and Inside were praised a lot by critics, fans are expecting another great experience from Playdead. And with Unreal Engine 5 in the picture, fans could be up for a real treat. We just want Playdead to atleast give us a glimpse of the gameplay so that we can wait in peace.