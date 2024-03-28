4 Reasons To Play As A Beastren In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 introduces a third playable race, the Beastren, into the mix. This race belongs to the region of Battahl and allows you to hunt down giant dragons and monsters as a lion/human hybrid. It is a nice break away from human looking characters and adds some diversity to the game’s world.

In this guide, we’ll review why you should pick the Beastren race in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and how doing so can enrich your overall game experience. We’ll also review whether selecting specific races has narrative implications in the game.

Look Cool While playing the game

The plain and boring human and elf characters have been part of epic fantasy games for a very long time. It is seldom that you come across a game that allows you to take down giant foes as a lion/human hybrid, and when the opportunity presents itself, it is always a good idea to take it.

FYI The Beastren race worships an almighty being known as the lambent Flame.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 also features some of the most visually impressive cutscenes of any game released this generation. Given the game’s highly detailed character creation, your custom character looks gorgeous during cutscenes, giving you another reason to go with this outlandish choice.

Role Playing

The Beastren race is known for its individualism, pride, and solitude, often scoffing at the thought of Pawns. This race is perfect for players who want to play the game with little to no Pawns and enjoy a more solitary playthrough.

Did You Know The Beastren race closely resembles the Khajiit race from Skyrim

Using this race also plays perfectly into the Bad Ending should you choose this route. Apart from their individuality, the Beastren also value strength, so if you’re a player who wants to go with either the Fighter or Warrior Vocation, this is the race to select.

Gain a new perspective

During the latter stage of the game, you’ll enter the region of Battahl, where you’ll meet characters like Nadinia and Menella, both of whom are Beastren. Their stories are closely related to the main narrative and have major implications depending on how you progress their quest lines.

Playing as a Beastren yourself will give you a greater appreciation for these characters and their problems. In some cases, it may even offer you a new perspective, changing the trajectory of your choices and how certain events play out. The quest “Shadowed Prayers” is a prime example of this.

Story implications

When the game begins, you’re thrown into Vermund, the human kingdom, and its surrounding areas. You spend the majority of the game here as you discover the many mechanics of the game and how everything works. During the first few hours, you’ll feel like an outsider.

Playing as a Beastren, who are outsiders, presents the perfect opportunity for you to act as the audience character and enrich the story beyond the conventional RPG mechanics at play. This is doubly effective when you finally enter Battahl during the game’s latter half.

Do races affect gameplay in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Races do not affect gameplay in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They are merely there for role-playing and player choice. While you’re free to choose any race in the game, if you’re a player who strives to craft a more nuanced experience for themselves through choices like race, you’ll want to pick the Beastren race.

There may be small dialogue changes along the way, and some NPC interactions may play out differently, but by in large, the core gameplay and narrative will remain the same.

It is also equally important to note that you can make your main Pawn a Beastren and if you choose, you can deck out your entire team with Beastren as normal Pawns can be of this race as well.