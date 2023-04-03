Persona 5 TV Quiz Show Guide

Players can watch TV quiz shows in Persona 5 and even answer the questions put forward in those shows. The Persona 5 TV Quiz Show airs on specific dates so players will need to keep those in mind if they want to watch every episode.

This P5 TV Quiz Game Show guide will help players with those dates as well as list the correct answer for every show so players don’t make any mistakes

Much like the crossword puzzles, answering the questions from the TV station quiz show in Persona 5 can increase the player’s Knowledge so if players want the maximum return from this activity, they should try to watch all the shows.

Here you will find a complete list of all the TV quiz show answers with their dates in P5 Royal. Keep in mind these are rough translations so the actual wording of the answer may vary. Due to that, we have also mentioned the option to choose if you are having difficulty with the exact wording of the answers.