How To Perform Triple Threat In Persona 5 Tactica 

Triple Threat is a special move in Persona 5 Tactica that can deal explosive damage. You can even insta-kill weaker enemies in a single strike. However, without proper planning and knowledge, you may be scratching your head and failing countless attempts to perform this move in combat.

This guide will help you learn the way to perform the Triple Threat attack in Persona 5 Tactica.

Carrying Out the Triple Threat in P5T

Triple Threat is a key technique that can turn the tide of any battle in the game. All it takes is the right lining up of your allies, a downed enemy, and having the required action in your arsenal. Let’s break down these requirements to understand things in a better way:

The Target should be in a Downed State

The first thing you must ensure is that the target of your Triple Threat attack is in a downed state in Persona 5 Tactica. This means it should neither be lying behind a cover nor have any resist stats on itself (practically a helpless enemy).

FYI You can easily down an enemy using status effects or Persona skills. Simply remove the target from the cover using a Persona skill, and then shoot with a gun to down them.

Surroned the Downed enemy

Place yourself and two of your Party members such that you make a triangular formation around the target. Ensure the downed enemy lies inside this triangle to make the move work. Unlike many turn-based games, P5T allows characters to move freely, making it easy for you to deploy the required formation.

One ally must have One More Action

The final requirement to perform Triple Threat is that one of your Party members must have One More action in their arsenal. Only the character having this action will be able to do the strike.

TIP You can get an additional action by knocking down enemies in the open. Ensure you aren’t trying to gun down an already knocked enemy.

Once all conditions are met, there’s nothing stopping you from performing the Triple Threat strike in Persona 5 Tactica. It is worth noting that this all-out attack isn’t limited to only one target. It also works on multiple targets, provided they are inside the Phantom Thief triangle.