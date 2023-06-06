Persona 5 Strikers Sophia’s Shop Guide

Even the most vigilant of heroes need tools to help them. You can access Sophia’s Shop in Persona 5 Strikers to get weapons, armor and accessories.

Persona 5 Strikers Sophia’s Shop

Sophia’s Shop can be accessed on the Phantom Thieves’ current hideout after Sophia has joined your party in Persona 5 Strikers.

Each item category has its own inventory, and the number of items that can be purchased is limited. The shop’s inventory will expand as you progress through the main story of Persona 5 Strikers.

In addition, focus on the Bond skill Smart Shopper in Persona 5 Strikers to unlock limited-time sales which allow you to purchase specific items at lower prices.

Weapons

To successfully infiltrate jails and deal with the countless enemies and bosses, you will need to arm yourself with the right arsenal of weapons in P5 Strikers.

Joker Weapons

Weapon Price Weapon Stat Weapon Effect Silver Dagger 1,600 yen 50 Attack – Kukri 2,400 yen 60 Attack – Athame 4,200 yen 78 Attack – Igniter 5,400 yen 84 Attack – Skinning Knife 7,400 yen 102 Attack – Kopis 9,800 yen 120 Attack – Killing Scapel 13,400 yen 138 Attack – Luxurious Kopis 15,800 yen 148 Attack –

Skull Weapons

Weapon Price Weapon Stat Weapon Effect Mace 1,400 yen 52 Attack – Hell Slugger 2,000 yen 50 Attack – Heavy Steel Pipe 3,800 yen 76 Attack – Battle Hammer 4,600 yen 86 Attack – Wicked Iron Pipe 8,400 yen 104 Attack – Heavy Mace 10,200 yen 122 Attack – Spike Rod 12,200 yen 136 Attack – Bush Hammer 14,600 yen 150 Attack –

Mona Weapon

Weapon Price Weapon Stat Weapon Effect Falchion 1,000 yen 44 Attack – Liangshan Sword 1,800 yen 52 Attack – Sonic Blade 3,200 yen 72 Attack – Scimitar 4,200 yen 80 Attack – Talwar 9,200 yen 96 Attack – Sleeper Blade 10,800 yen 114 Attack – Shamshir 11,800 yen 134 Attack – Resting Sword 13,600 yen 140 Attack –

Panther Weapons

Weapon Price Weapon Stat Weapon Effect Heat Whip 2,000 yen 44 Attack – Fundo-Kusari 2,600 yen 52 Attack – Torturer’s Whip 3,200 yen 72 Attack – Goat Leather Whip 4,800 yen 76 Attack – Warrior Whip 8,000 yen 92 Attack – Burn Whip 9,200 yen 116 Attack – Hero Whip 13,000 yen 136 Attack – Whip Sword 14,600 yen 144 Attack –

Fox Weapons

Weapon Price Weapon Stat Weapon Effect Unsigned Sword 1,800 yen 56 Attack – Gunto 2,400 yen 62 Attack – Imitation Sword 4,400 yen 85 Attack – Antique Gunto 5,600 yen 90 Attack – Seishiki Sword 7,200 yen 108 Attack – Orochito 9,400 yen 124 Attack – Empire Sword 13,200 yen 140 Attack – Masamune 15,400 yen 156 Attack –

Queen Weapons

Weapon Price Weapon Stat Weapon Effect Delta Knuckle 1,200 yen 52 Attack – Heavy Grip 1,800 yen 58 Attack – Hell Knuckles 3,800 yen 80 Attack – Clenched Fist 4,800 yen 86 Attack – Metal Duster 8,200 yen 104 Attack – Iron Fist 10,400 yen 122 Attack – Mach Punch 12,400 yen 144 Attack – Demon Fist 14,000 yen 150 Attack –

Noir Weapons

Weapon Price Weapon Stat Weapon Effect Ferring Axe 2,200 yen 60 Attack – Battle Axe 2,600 yen 64 Attack – Bardiche 4,000 yen 82 Attack – Halberd Axe 5,200 yen 92 Attack – Mega Axe 8,200 yen 106 Attack – Crescent Axe 10,600 yen 130 Attack – Great Axe 13,600 yen 144 Attack – Executioner’s Axe 15,400 yen 154 Attack –

Sophie Weapons

Weapon Price Weapon Stat Weapon Effect Spin Attacker 1,400 yen 42 Attack – Super Yo-Yo 2,200 yen 54 Attack – Hand Yo-Yo 3,800 yen 72 Attack – Metal Yo-Yo 5,000 yen 80 Attack – Orbiter 8,000 yen 96 Attack – Century Mark II 10,000 yen 116 Attack – Spiral Comet 12,800 yen 128 Attack – Assassination Yoyo 14,400 yen 140 Attack –

Armors

A good defense is just as important as the right weapons. To boost up your defenses in P5 Strikers, you will need to equip the right type of armor for each of your characters.

Male Armor

Protector Price Armor Stat Armor Effect Shoulder Pads 1,800 yen 36 Defense – Burn Tech Shirt 2,800 yen 46 Defense – Survival Vest 3,800 yen 58 Defense – Cosmic Undies 5,200 yen 72 Defense – Plate Vest 6,800 yen 86 Defense – Strong Notes? 9,200 yen 102 Defense – Athletic Shirt 13,400 yen 118 Defense – Saint’s Tunic 17,000 yen 134 Defense –

Female Armor

Protector Price Armor Stat Armor Effect Battle Camisole 1,800 yen 34 Defense – Magic Camisole 2,800 yen 44 Defense – Robust Apron 3,600 yen 56 Defense – Fine Silk Dress 5,000 yen 68 Defense – Powered Camisole 6,600 yen 84 Defense – Angel’s Cape 9,000 yen 98 Defense – Elysian Robe 13,200 yen 114 Defense – Night Chain 16,800 yen 128 Defense –

Unisex Armor

Protector Price Armor Stat Armor Effect Padded Shirt 1,600 yen 34 Defense – Lynx Camo Vest 2,600 yen 44 Defense – Chain Vest 3,200 yen 56 Defense – Muteppou Vest 4,600 yen 68 Defense – Army Vest 6,000 yen 82 Defense – Engraved Haori 8,400 yen 96 Defense – Papal Robes 12,200 yen 114 Defense – Hope Shirt 15,800 yen 128 Defense –

Cat Armor

Name Price (Yen) Armor Stat Armor Effect Silk Scarf 1,400 yen 34 Defense – Cat Knight’s Collar 2,400 yen 46 Defense – Breeze Scarf 2,800 yen 58 Defense – Water Crown 4,200 yen 70 Defense – Illumina Collar 5,400 yen 84 Defense – Sunken Collar 7,800 yen 100 Defense – Glorious Collar 11,400 yen 116 Defense – Cat’s Feet 15,000 yen 132 Defense –

Accessories

Name Price (Yen) Details Crimson Ring 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming fire damage. Ice Ring 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming ice damage. Elec Ring 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming lightning damage. Wind Ring 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming wind damage. Atom Ring 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming nuclear damage. Psychic Ring 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming psychic damage. Shoten Ring 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming bless damage. Midnight Ring 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming curse damage. Spirit Belt 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming physical damage. Soul Choker 32,000 yen Bell Anklet 32,000 yen Darid’s Talisman 32,000 yen Armada Belt 32,000 yen Cheetah Socks 32,000 yen Speed +4. Family Charm 32,000 yen

Items