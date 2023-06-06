Persona 5 Strikers Sophia’s Shop Guide

Even the most vigilant of heroes need tools to help them. You can access Sophia’s Shop in Persona 5 Strikers to get weapons, armor and accessories.
Persona 5 Strikers Sophia’s Shop
Sophia’s Shop can be accessed on the Phantom Thieves’ current hideout after Sophia has joined your party in Persona 5 Strikers.
Each item category has its own inventory, and the number of items that can be purchased is limited. The shop’s inventory will expand as you progress through the main story of Persona 5 Strikers.
In addition, focus on the Bond skill Smart Shopper in Persona 5 Strikers to unlock limited-time sales which allow you to purchase specific items at lower prices.
Weapons
To successfully infiltrate jails and deal with the countless enemies and bosses, you will need to arm yourself with the right arsenal of weapons in P5 Strikers.
Joker Weapons
|Weapon
|Price
|Weapon Stat
|Weapon Effect
|Silver Dagger
|1,600 yen
|50 Attack
|–
|Kukri
|2,400 yen
|60 Attack
|–
|Athame
|4,200 yen
|78 Attack
|–
|Igniter
|5,400 yen
|84 Attack
|–
|Skinning Knife
|7,400 yen
|102 Attack
|–
|Kopis
|9,800 yen
|120 Attack
|–
|Killing Scapel
|13,400 yen
|138 Attack
|–
|Luxurious Kopis
|15,800 yen
|148 Attack
|–
Skull Weapons
|Weapon
|Price
|Weapon Stat
|Weapon Effect
|Mace
|1,400 yen
|52 Attack
|–
|Hell Slugger
|2,000 yen
|50 Attack
|–
|Heavy Steel Pipe
|3,800 yen
|76 Attack
|–
|Battle Hammer
|4,600 yen
|86 Attack
|–
|Wicked Iron Pipe
|8,400 yen
|104 Attack
|–
|Heavy Mace
|10,200 yen
|122 Attack
|–
|Spike Rod
|12,200 yen
|136 Attack
|–
|Bush Hammer
|14,600 yen
|150 Attack
|–
Mona Weapon
|Weapon
|Price
|Weapon Stat
|Weapon Effect
|Falchion
|1,000 yen
|44 Attack
|–
|Liangshan Sword
|1,800 yen
|52 Attack
|–
|Sonic Blade
|3,200 yen
|72 Attack
|–
|Scimitar
|4,200 yen
|80 Attack
|–
|Talwar
|9,200 yen
|96 Attack
|–
|Sleeper Blade
|10,800 yen
|114 Attack
|–
|Shamshir
|11,800 yen
|134 Attack
|–
|Resting Sword
|13,600 yen
|140 Attack
|–
Panther Weapons
|Weapon
|Price
|Weapon Stat
|Weapon Effect
|Heat Whip
|2,000 yen
|44 Attack
|–
|Fundo-Kusari
|2,600 yen
|52 Attack
|–
|Torturer’s Whip
|3,200 yen
|72 Attack
|–
|Goat Leather Whip
|4,800 yen
|76 Attack
|–
|Warrior Whip
|8,000 yen
|92 Attack
|–
|Burn Whip
|9,200 yen
|116 Attack
|–
|Hero Whip
|13,000 yen
|136 Attack
|–
|Whip Sword
|14,600 yen
|144 Attack
|–
Fox Weapons
|Weapon
|Price
|Weapon Stat
|Weapon Effect
|Unsigned Sword
|1,800 yen
|56 Attack
|–
|Gunto
|2,400 yen
|62 Attack
|–
|Imitation Sword
|4,400 yen
|85 Attack
|–
|Antique Gunto
|5,600 yen
|90 Attack
|–
|Seishiki Sword
|7,200 yen
|108 Attack
|–
|Orochito
|9,400 yen
|124 Attack
|–
|Empire Sword
|13,200 yen
|140 Attack
|–
|Masamune
|15,400 yen
|156 Attack
|–
Queen Weapons
|Weapon
|Price
|Weapon Stat
|Weapon Effect
|Delta Knuckle
|1,200 yen
|52 Attack
|–
|Heavy Grip
|1,800 yen
|58 Attack
|–
|Hell Knuckles
|3,800 yen
|80 Attack
|–
|Clenched Fist
|4,800 yen
|86 Attack
|–
|Metal Duster
|8,200 yen
|104 Attack
|–
|Iron Fist
|10,400 yen
|122 Attack
|–
|Mach Punch
|12,400 yen
|144 Attack
|–
|Demon Fist
|14,000 yen
|150 Attack
|–
Noir Weapons
|Weapon
|Price
|Weapon Stat
|Weapon Effect
|Ferring Axe
|2,200 yen
|60 Attack
|–
|Battle Axe
|2,600 yen
|64 Attack
|–
|Bardiche
|4,000 yen
|82 Attack
|–
|Halberd Axe
|5,200 yen
|92 Attack
|–
|Mega Axe
|8,200 yen
|106 Attack
|–
|Crescent Axe
|10,600 yen
|130 Attack
|–
|Great Axe
|13,600 yen
|144 Attack
|–
|Executioner’s Axe
|15,400 yen
|154 Attack
|–
Sophie Weapons
|Weapon
|Price
|Weapon Stat
|Weapon Effect
|Spin Attacker
|1,400 yen
|42 Attack
|–
|Super Yo-Yo
|2,200 yen
|54 Attack
|–
|Hand Yo-Yo
|3,800 yen
|72 Attack
|–
|Metal Yo-Yo
|5,000 yen
|80 Attack
|–
|Orbiter
|8,000 yen
|96 Attack
|–
|Century Mark II
|10,000 yen
|116 Attack
|–
|Spiral Comet
|12,800 yen
|128 Attack
|–
|Assassination Yoyo
|14,400 yen
|140 Attack
|–
Armors
A good defense is just as important as the right weapons. To boost up your defenses in P5 Strikers, you will need to equip the right type of armor for each of your characters.
Male Armor
|Protector
|Price
|Armor Stat
|Armor Effect
|Shoulder Pads
|1,800 yen
|36 Defense
|–
|Burn Tech Shirt
|2,800 yen
|46 Defense
|–
|Survival Vest
|3,800 yen
|58 Defense
|–
|Cosmic Undies
|5,200 yen
|72 Defense
|–
|Plate Vest
|6,800 yen
|86 Defense
|–
|Strong Notes?
|9,200 yen
|102 Defense
|–
|Athletic Shirt
|13,400 yen
|118 Defense
|–
|Saint’s Tunic
|17,000 yen
|134 Defense
|–
Female Armor
|Protector
|Price
|Armor Stat
|Armor Effect
|Battle Camisole
|1,800 yen
|34 Defense
|–
|Magic Camisole
|2,800 yen
|44 Defense
|–
|Robust Apron
|3,600 yen
|56 Defense
|–
|Fine Silk Dress
|5,000 yen
|68 Defense
|–
|Powered Camisole
|6,600 yen
|84 Defense
|–
|Angel’s Cape
|9,000 yen
|98 Defense
|–
|Elysian Robe
|13,200 yen
|114 Defense
|–
|Night Chain
|16,800 yen
|128 Defense
|–
Unisex Armor
|Protector
|Price
|Armor Stat
|Armor Effect
|Padded Shirt
|1,600 yen
|34 Defense
|–
|Lynx Camo Vest
|2,600 yen
|44 Defense
|–
|Chain Vest
|3,200 yen
|56 Defense
|–
|Muteppou Vest
|4,600 yen
|68 Defense
|–
|Army Vest
|6,000 yen
|82 Defense
|–
|Engraved Haori
|8,400 yen
|96 Defense
|–
|Papal Robes
|12,200 yen
|114 Defense
|–
|Hope Shirt
|15,800 yen
|128 Defense
|–
Cat Armor
|Name
|Price (Yen)
|Armor Stat
|Armor Effect
|Silk Scarf
|1,400 yen
|34 Defense
|–
|Cat Knight’s Collar
|2,400 yen
|46 Defense
|–
|Breeze Scarf
|2,800 yen
|58 Defense
|–
|Water Crown
|4,200 yen
|70 Defense
|–
|Illumina Collar
|5,400 yen
|84 Defense
|–
|Sunken Collar
|7,800 yen
|100 Defense
|–
|Glorious Collar
|11,400 yen
|116 Defense
|–
|Cat’s Feet
|15,000 yen
|132 Defense
|–
Accessories
|Name
|Price (Yen)
|Details
|Crimson Ring
|2,600 yen
|Slightly reduce incoming fire damage.
|Ice Ring
|2,600 yen
|Slightly reduce incoming ice damage.
|Elec Ring
|2,600 yen
|Slightly reduce incoming lightning damage.
|Wind Ring
|2,600 yen
|Slightly reduce incoming wind damage.
|Atom Ring
|2,600 yen
|Slightly reduce incoming nuclear damage.
|Psychic Ring
|2,600 yen
|Slightly reduce incoming psychic damage.
|Shoten Ring
|2,600 yen
|Slightly reduce incoming bless damage.
|Midnight Ring
|2,600 yen
|Slightly reduce incoming curse damage.
|Spirit Belt
|2,600 yen
|Slightly reduce incoming physical damage.
|Soul Choker
|32,000 yen
|Bell Anklet
|32,000 yen
|Darid’s Talisman
|32,000 yen
|Armada Belt
|32,000 yen
|Cheetah Socks
|32,000 yen
|Speed +4.
|Family Charm
|32,000 yen
Items
|Name
|Price (Yen)
|Details
|Adhesive Bandage
|250 yen
|Restores 20 HP to one ally.
|Sugnaolin α
|489 yen
|Restores 50 HP to one ally.
|Sugnaolin Z
|960 yen
|–
|Hot and Sour Tea
|160 yen
|–
|Terra Sake
|160 yen
|Cures one ally of Sleep.
|Mental Floss
|160 yen
|Cures one ally of Forget.
|Strength Incense*
|–
|Increases a persona’s strength stat.
|Magic Incense*
|–
|Increases a persona’s magic stat.
|Agility Incense*
|–
|Increases a persona’s agility stat.
|Endurance Incense*
|–
|Increases a persona’s endurance stat.
|Luck Incense*
|–
|Increases a persona’s luck stat.