Persona 4 Golden Seekers Of Truth Social Link Choices Guide

In Persona 4 Golden, there might be a chance that you may have a bad ending if you make the wrong decisions along the way. An Abridged Quest called “Seekers Of Truth” is used to avoid a bad ending in Persona 4 Golden. This is also a social link between very powerful Personas that forms an investigation team. Together this team will try to unveil the one who is doing the murders around Inaba.

Here in this guide, we will take a look at how to unlock Persona 4 Golden Seekers of truth Social Link and detail on decisions:

How to unlock the Seekers Of Truth social link

In Persona 4 Golden, Seekers of Truth Social Link will unlock when the team agrees to put a deep investigation on the Midnight Channel. You will have a conversation with Namatame and investigate the situation.

After successfully investigating, your investigation team Rank and Personas Of the Fools Arcana level will reach a maximum. This will also unlock rank 1 of this social link in Persona 4 Golden.

Now to know how to start Persona 4 Golden Seekers of Truth, it will happen on December 3rd, the day of confronting Namatame. The story will unfold this very day, and many significant events will play out.

Persona 4 Seeker of Truth social link choices

To get a better view of how to raise Social Link choices, we have put a list of Persona 4 Golden Social Link ranks and all respective decisions, dialogues, responses, and points earned with or without a matching persona:

Rank 2

Statement: This may be time for contemplation rather than action… That is what Igor said, but…

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) He’ll be back for sure 0 0 No use getting worked up 0 0 Let’s think about this 0 0

Kanji’s statement: Whaddaya think, Senpai?

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) Maybe it was him 0 0 There’s something else 0 0

Could there be something that proves this possibility…?

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) Namatame’s Diary Repeats the Question The copycat murderer The warning letter Correct Answer Misuzu Hiiragi’s Alibi Repeats the Question

Chie’s statement: Hey.. could this mean…?

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) Namtame wrote it wrong 0 0 The letter wasn’t for me 0 0 Namatame Didn’t write it Correct Answer

Rank 3

Statement: What should you ask him?

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) Who’d you throw in first? The prompt repeats until you ask all three questions. Did you kill those 2 girls? Is “saving” killing people?

What should you ask him?

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) Who killed the first two? The prompt repeats until you ask all three questions. Why the warning letter? Why did you enter the TV?

Namatame’s statement: I’m to blame for all of this.

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) What done is done 0 0 It’s still unforgivable. 0 0

Namatame’s statement: I beg you, please find whoever’s behind this; you children are the only ones who know about that world…

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) That’s our plan 0 0 Don’t worry 0 0

Rank 4

Statement: Yukiko’s statement: Then.., is it Adachi-chan?..

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) It’s him, all right 0 0 We need to confirm this 0 0 Maybe we’re imagining this. 0 0

Rank 5

Statements: You should question Adachi…

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) About when Yamano Vanished The prompt repeats until you have chosen both of them. About Saki’s interrogation

There is still something you need to question Adachi about…

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) About the warning letter 0 0

Kanji’s statement: Damn, So I guess we were right. What do we do now…

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) Let’s go in 0 0 Let’s go tomorrow 0 0

Rank 8

Adachi’s statement: Ohh. It’s you guys. You are very persistent…

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) Did you kill Ms. Yamano? 0 0 Give it up! 0 0 You are the real killer. 0 0

Adachi’s statement: So.. What if I knew?…

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) Did you trick Namatame? 0 0 Who else did you kill? 0 0

Yosuke’s statement: Why..? We went through so much to get here.. and now it turns out he was pulling our strings the whole time.

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) No more 0 0 Let’s End this 0 0

Rank 9

Statement: Adachi’s statement: We have the same power, but things turned out very differently for us.

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) Its because I had my friends 0 0 You can still start over 0 0

Yosuke’s statement: its finally over…

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) Yeah 0 0 Thank you 0 0

Rank 10

Teddie’s statement: it’s all yours, Sensei!..

Response Points (W) Points (W/O) Okay. We did our best! 0 0 Okay.. it’s finally over! 0 0 Okay.. then say, ‘Wohoo’ 0 0

Learning from this table allows you to make social choices and raise your social link rank.