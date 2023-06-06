Persona 3 Fusions Guide

Gotta fuse them all. What is a Persona game without fusions. We will extensively cover all the Persona types and how they can be fused here. Persona 3 offers 100+ personas most of which can only be obtained via Persona 3 Fusion.

Persona 3 Portable starts with 6 (minimum) persona slots and this capacity can be increased to 12 (maximum). New slots unlock every 10 levels or so. With such a limited number of personas you can carry, one definitely wants to have the best of the best. Sadly the base personas (which can be acquired by defeating enemies in Tartarus) are very weak. So this is where the fusion mechanic of Persona 3 Portable comes in.

What is a Persona?

Persona literally translates to Mask and they are manifestations of one’s feelings and emotion. These are our companions to fight shadows in Tartarus. Each Persona belongs to a specific arcana. Unlike MC, the rest of the party has specific personas and they can’t hold anymore.

Each persona has its unique attributes and can be fused in more than one way. Personas increase in level by gaining exp from fights and their new abilities are unlocked.

What is Persona fusion?

As the name suggests, fusion means joining or merging two or more things. This is literally the case for Persona. Every single persona in Persona 3 can be fused.

The game offers a few personas that can be acquired by defeating enemies or increasing your social links. They are known as base personas and most of them are not enough to tackle mid-level or endgame dungeons even at higher levels. Skills they possess are not good enough to defeat bosses.

Fusion allows you to create new personas with better skillsets and newly fused personas inherit some skills from the base personas. Some of the most powerful personas to take down the last boss, Nyx Avatar, can only be acquired through Fusion in P3P.

How to fuse Personas in Persona 3

Persona Fusion can be done in the Velvet Room via Igor. This game mechanic unlocks pretty early in the game and is a part of the main questline. In the beginning, you can only fuse two or three personas.

As the game progresses, you will be able to fuse up to 6 personas to perform max-level fusions. Any persona you fuse will be available in Elizabeth/Theo compendium and can be purchased back for a nominal fee. So experiment a lot without worrying if you can carry the new fusion or not.

If you are still worried about losing your cash and personas to a mediocre fusion, here is a chart to help you out. Alternatively, you can use an online Persona 3 Fusion calculator for more detailed recipes.

Persona 3 Portable Fusion Chart