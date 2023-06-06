Persona 3 Fusions Guide

Gotta fuse them all. What is a Persona game without fusions. We will extensively cover all the Persona types and how they can be fused here. Persona 3 offers 100+ personas most of which can only be obtained via Persona 3 Fusion.
Persona 3 Portable starts with 6 (minimum) persona slots and this capacity can be increased to 12 (maximum). New slots unlock every 10 levels or so. With such a limited number of personas you can carry, one definitely wants to have the best of the best. Sadly the base personas (which can be acquired by defeating enemies in Tartarus) are very weak. So this is where the fusion mechanic of Persona 3 Portable comes in.
What is a Persona?
Persona literally translates to Mask and they are manifestations of one’s feelings and emotion. These are our companions to fight shadows in Tartarus. Each Persona belongs to a specific arcana. Unlike MC, the rest of the party has specific personas and they can’t hold anymore.
Each persona has its unique attributes and can be fused in more than one way. Personas increase in level by gaining exp from fights and their new abilities are unlocked.
What is Persona fusion?
As the name suggests, fusion means joining or merging two or more things. This is literally the case for Persona. Every single persona in Persona 3 can be fused.
The game offers a few personas that can be acquired by defeating enemies or increasing your social links. They are known as base personas and most of them are not enough to tackle mid-level or endgame dungeons even at higher levels. Skills they possess are not good enough to defeat bosses.
Fusion allows you to create new personas with better skillsets and newly fused personas inherit some skills from the base personas. Some of the most powerful personas to take down the last boss, Nyx Avatar, can only be acquired through Fusion in P3P.
How to fuse Personas in Persona 3
Persona Fusion can be done in the Velvet Room via Igor. This game mechanic unlocks pretty early in the game and is a part of the main questline. In the beginning, you can only fuse two or three personas.
As the game progresses, you will be able to fuse up to 6 personas to perform max-level fusions. Any persona you fuse will be available in Elizabeth/Theo compendium and can be purchased back for a nominal fee. So experiment a lot without worrying if you can carry the new fusion or not.
If you are still worried about losing your cash and personas to a mediocre fusion, here is a chart to help you out. Alternatively, you can use an online Persona 3 Fusion calculator for more detailed recipes.
Persona 3 Portable Fusion Chart
|Level
|Name
|Arcana
|Cost ¥
|Recipe
|1
|Orpheus
|Fool
|25534
|Legion x Slime
|2
|Pixie
|Lovers
|19342
|Narcissus x Alp
|3
|Asparas
|Priestess
|4807
|Pixie x Orpheus
|4
|Angel
|Justice
|5068
|Asparas x Orpheus
|5
|Nekomata
|Magician
|5275
|Asparas x Pixie
|6
|AlpAra Mitama
|LoversChariot
|5383 5590
|Angel X Orpheus Angel x Pixie
|7
|ForneusOmoikane
|EmperorHierophant
|5959 5752
|Nekomata x Pixie Nekomata x Orpheus
|8
|Jack FrostLilim
|MagicianDevil
|6958 7327
|Ara Mitama x Angel Ara Mitama x Nekomata
|9
|ChimeraYomotsu Shikome
|ChariotHermit
|8227 6652
|Forneus x Alp Omoikane x Orpheus
|10
|ArchangelInugami
|HermitJustice
|7120 8758
|Forneus x Asparus Lilim x Ara Mitama
|11
|UnicornValkyrie
|Hanged ManPriestess
|6175 7390
|Alp x Orpheus Lilim x Pixie
|12
|SlimeNigi Mitama
|FoolTemperance
|8358 7804
|Angel x Asparas x Pixie Forneus x Nekomata
|13
|-Berith
|Hierophant
|9159
|Forneus x Pixie x Orpheus
|14
|-Pyro Jack -Zouchouten
|MagicianChariot
|9982 10734
|Archangel x Ara Mitama Omoikane x Ara Mitama x Pixie
|15
|-Oberon -Gurr
|-Emperor -Moon
|86829042
|Ara Mitama x Pixie x Orpheus Nekomata x Angel x Pixie
|16
|-Principality -Rakasha
|-Justice -Strength
|11787 13695
|Forneus x Omoikane x Angel Yomotsu Shikome x Omoikane x Ara Mitama
|17
|-Naga -Fortuna
|-Hermit -Fortune
|10995 9982
|Omoikane x Alp x Asparas Inugami x Ara Mitama
|18
|-Ghoul
|-Death
|10266
|Lilim x Angel x Orpheus
|19
|-Ares
|-Chariot
|18375
|Valkyrie x Archangel x Yomotsu Shikome
|20
|-Hua Po -Narcissus
|-Magician -Lovers
|18375 8875
|Unicorn x Inugami x Chimera Archangel x Asparas
|21
|-High Pixie -Take-Minakata
|-Priestess -Hanged Man
|14082 12111
|Inugami x Yomotsu Shikome x Pixie Yomotsu Shikome x alp x Asparas
|22
|-Legion -Mithra
|-Fool -Temperance
|15027 14865
|Unicorn x Forneus x Ara Mitama Inuggami x Jack Frost x Alp
|23
|-Empusa -Titan
|-Fortune -Strength
|24400 22204
|Ares x Gurr Naga x Oberon
|24
|-Take-Mikazuchi -Pale Rider -Vetala
|-Emperor -Death -Devil
|20440 27190 9303
|Fortuna x Berith Mithra x Pyro Jack Nekomata x Angel x Asparas
|25
|-Power -Lamia
|-Justice -Hermit
|22636 24400
|Ares x Berith Ares x Oberon
|26
|-Shiisa -Yamatano-Orochi
|-Hierophant -Moon
|16620 20454
|Unicorn x Chimera x Omoikane Nigi Mitama x Unicorn x Inugami
|27
|-Sarasvati -Queen Mab
|-Priestess -Lovers
|33454 32167
|Legion x Narcissus Higgh Pixie x Hua Po
|28
|-Sati -Orthrus
|-Magician -Hanged Man
|28122 34750
|Hua Po x Pyro Jack x Nekomata Yamatano-Orochi x Rakasha
|29
|-Kusi Mitama -Jikokuten -Genbu
|-Fortune -Strength -Temperance
|38872 38710 36190
|Lamia x Take-Minakata Pale Rider x Legion Take-Mikazuchi x Hua Po
|30
|-King Frost -Oumitsunu -Yatagarasu
|-Emperor -Chariot -Sun
|41500 27366 9627
|Lamia x Empusa Ares x Zouchouten x Ara Mitama Ara Mitama x Nekomata x Orpheus
|31
|-Loa -Eligor
|-Death -Tower
|42796 9690
|Genbu x Ares Lilim x Pixie X Orpheus
|32
|-Virtue -Mothman
|-Justice -Hermit
|36330 44560
|Power x Principality x Angel Sarasvati x Titan
|33
|-Leanan Sidhe -Flauros
|-Empress -Hierophant
|10315 49015
|Nigi Mitama x Asparas Sati x Power
|34
|-Black Frost -Orobas -Incubus
|-Fool -Magician -Devil
|69545 40929 42310
|King Frost x Queen Mab x Pyro Jack x Jack Frost Sati x Pyro Jack x Jack Frost Orthrus x Hua Po
|35
|-Ganga
|-Priestess
|44700
|Sarasvati x High Pixie x Asparas
|36
|-Raja Naga -Seiryuu
|-Emperor -Temperance
|55302 57070
|King Frost x Take-Mikazuchi x Forneus King Frost x Sati
|37
|-Nata Taishi -Hanuman -Samael
|-Chariot -Strength -Death
|43305 54636 66151
|Oumitsunu x Zouchuten x Ara Mitama Jikokuten X Titan x Valkyrie Orobas x Genbu
|38
|-Taraka -Clotho -Vasuki
|-Hermit -Fortune -Hanged Man
|61467 57070 56971
|Mothman x Lamia Yomotsu Shikome Oumitsunu x Orthrus Black Frost x Titan
|39
|-Saki Mitama -Nandi
|-Lovers -Star
|43206 10473
|Queen Mab x Narcissus x Pixie Lilim x Angel x Pixie
|40
|-Rangda -Cu Chulainn
|-Magician -Tower
|67938 76180
|Orobas x Sati x Nekomata King Frost x Queen Mab x Pale Rider
|41
|-Thoth
|-Hierophant
|63735
|Faluros x Shiisa x Omoikane
|42
|-Dominion -Girimehkala
|-Justice -Moon
|59082 127145
|Virtue x Power x Angel Rangda x Taraka x Vetala x Gurr
|43
|-Koumokuten -Succubus -Quetzalcoatl
|-Chariot -Devil -Sun
|77874 75502 71403
|Nata taishi x Oumitsunu x Ara Mitama Raja Naga x Virtue Kusi Mitama x Lamia x Take-Mikazuchi
|44
|-Ose -Kurama Tengu -Okuninushi
|-Fool -Hermit -Temperance
|39867 85218 83836
|Narcissus x Ares x Gurr Taraka x Mothman x Yomotsu Shikome Nandi x Leanan Sindhe
|45
|-Lachesis -Mot
|-Fortune -Death
|86523 88935
|Clotho x Kusi Mitama x Fortuna Samael x Loa x Ghoul
|46
|-Kingu -Narasimha
|-Emperor -Strength
|76254 74175
|Raja Naga x King Frost x Forneus Hanuman x Titan x Rakasha
|47
|-Parvati -Hokuyo Seikun
|-Priestess -Hierophant
|67632 92760
|Ganga x Sarasvati x Asparas Thoth x Fauros x Omoikane
|48
|-Titania -Ubelluris -Dionysus
|-Lovers -Hanged Man -Moon
|75867 89466 47566
|Saki Mitama x Queen Mab x Pixie Vasuki x Orthrus x Take-Minakata Orthrus x Vetala
|49
|-Kaiwan
|-Star
|97120
|Quetzalcoatl x Ganga
|50
|-Decarabia -Yaksini -Nebiros
|-Fool -Empress -Hermit
|85497 71902 111354
|Ose x Legion X Slime Raja Naga x Yatagarasu Kurama Tengu x Taraka x Yomotsu Shikome
|51
|-Throne -Suzaku
|-Justice -Temperance
|91977 109185
|Dominion x Virtue x Angel Okuninushi x Seiryuu x Nigi Mitama
|52
|-Surt -Barong -Pazuzu
|-Magician -Emperor -Devil
|91482 111102 115462
|Rangda x Orobas x Nekomata Kingu x Raja Naga x Forneus Narasimha x Cu Chulainn
|53
|-Kikuri-Hime -Daisoujou -Thor
|-Priestess -Hierophant -Chariot
|109644 106045 105135
|Parvati x Sarasvati x Higgh Pixie Saki Mitama x Kusi Mitama x Nigi Mitama x Ara Mitama Koumokouten x Nata Taishi x Ara Mitama
|54
|-Atropos -Hecatoncheires
|-Fortune -Hanged Man
|120507 122433
|Lachesis x Clotho x Fortuna Ubelluris x Vasuki x Inugami
|55
|-Kali -Jatayu
|-Strength -Sun
|115647 144438
|Narasimha x Hanuman x Valkyrie Cu Chulainn x Saki Mitama x Taraka
|56
|-Kumbhandha -Alice
|-Hermit -Death
|141378 66629
|Nebiros x Kurama Tengu x Yomotsu Shikome Nata taishi x Narcissus x Lilim x Pixie
|57
|-Lakshmi -Odin -Byakko
|-Empress -Emperor -Temperance
|154540 151134 146310
|Odin x Quetzalcoatl Barong x Kingu x Forneus Suzaku x Okuninushi x Nigi Mitama
|58
|-Loki -Ganesha -Chernobog
|-Fool -Star -Moon
|138210 148942 135582
|Decarabia x Ose x Orpheus Alice x Girimehkala Dionysus x Girimehkala x Gurr
|59
|-Melchizedek -Siegfried -Anubis
|-Justice -Strength -Judgment
|136950 162627 17439
|Throne x Dominion x Angel Kali x Narasimha x Valkyrie Gurr x Ara Mitama x Nekomata
|60
|-Arahabaki -Hell Biker -Bishamonten
|-Hermit -Hanged Man -Tower
|165683 175852 125241
|Kikuri-Hime x Okuninushi x Take-Minakata x Omoikane Odin x Suzaku Taraka x Seiryuu x Orobas
|61
|-Raphael -Lilith
|-Lovers -Devil
|121038 120737
|Titania x Saki Mitama x Pixie Succubus x Incubus x Vetala x Lilim
|62
|-Hariti -Norn
|-Empress -Fortune
|197335 196098
|Chernobog x Byakko Atropos x Lachesis x Clotho
|63
|-Horus -Uriel
|-Sun -Aeon
|236778 17502
|Daisoujou X Barong x Titania Gurr x Lilim x Pixie
|64
|-Scathach -Thanatos -Yurlungur
|-Priestess -Death -Temperance
|155148 266025 183399
|Kikuri-Hime x Parvati x Asparas Alice x Mot x Samael x Loa x Pale Rider x Ghoul Byakkox Suzaku x Nigi Mitama
|65
|-Garuda -Trumpeter
|-Star -Judgment
|201916 254755
|Horus x Kikuri-Hime Michael x Anubis
|66
|-Kohryu -Seth
|-Hierophant -Moon
|246035 180798
|Byakko x Suzaku x Seiryuu x Genbu Chernobog x Dinoysus X Gurr
|67
|-Attis -Seiten Taisei
|-Hanged Man -Tower
|165976 281841
|Ubelluris x Vasuki x Orthrus x Take-Minakata x Inugami Chernobog x Kumbhanda x Atropos
|68
|-Cybele -Abaddon
|-Lovers -Devil
|183210 164278
|Raphael x Titania x Pixie Alice x Titania
|69
|-Gabriel -Nidhoggr
|-Empress -Aeon
|230140 235360
|Nidhoggr x Jatayu Seitan Taisei x Anubis
|70
|-Kartikeya -Suparna
|-Star -Sun
|248878 293491
|Seth x Scathach Vishnu x Horus
|71
|-Baal Zebul
|-Moon
|238470
|Seth x Chernobog x Gurr
|72
|-Michael
|-Judgment
|305020
|Satan x Trumpeter
|73
|-Masakado
|-Tower
|202106
|Bishamonten x Koumokuten x Jikokuten x Zouchouten
|74
|-Mother Harlot -Sandalphon
|-Empress -Moon
|278992 360799
|Baal Zebul x Attis Garuda x Horus x Suzaku x Yatagarasu x Gurr
|75
|-Ananta
|-Aeon
|279640
|Masakado x Trumpeter
|76
|-Susano-o
|-Fool
|294123
|Loki x Decarabia x Ose x Black Frost x Legion x Orpheus
|77
|-Mara
|-Tower
|407509
|Attis x Kumbhanda x Pazuzu x Mot x Incubus
|78
|-Saturnus -Vishnu
|-Star -Sun
|287884 290742
|Ananta x Trumpeter Suparna x Horus x Yatagarsu
|79
|-Satan
|-Judgment
|406743
|Nidhoggr x Abaddon x Attis
|80
|-Skadi -Atavaka
|-Empress -Aeon
|325180 335836
|Asura x Uriel Satan x Masakado
|81
|-Beelzebub
|-Devil
|569901
|Baal Zebul x Abaddon x Lilith x Pazuzu x Incubus
|82
|-Shiva
|-Tower
|132094
|Barong x Rangda
|83
|84
|-Alilat
|-Empress
|371404
|Asura x Ananta
|85
|-Asura
|-Sun
|615225
|Vishnu x Suparna x Jatayu x Quetzalcoatl x Yataggarasu
|86
|-Chi You
|-Tower
|351798
|Scathach x Uriel x Norn
|87
|-Metatron
|-Aeon
|518123
|Michael x Gabriel x Uriel x Raphael
|88
|-Helel
|-Star
|356851
|Satan x Vishnu
|89
|-Lucifer
|-Judgment
|771766
|Helel x Beelzebub x Satan Abaddon x Samael
|90
|-Orpheus Telos -Messiah
|-Fool -Judgment
|1213392 123103
|Messiah x Helel x Metatron x Chi you x Asura x Thanatos Thanatos x Orpheus