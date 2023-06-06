Persona 3 comprises requests that Elizabeth (Theodore’s sister) makes to you. There are almost 100 Requests or side quests in the game. Completing these Requests will reward you with some boosts and skills. Out of 100 requests, Finding a Drink That Shares My Name (Elizabeth’s name) is one of the requests in Persona 3.

Go through the guide below and learn how to get a drink that shares the name with Elizabeth in Persona 3.

How to get a drink that shares my name in Persona 3

To get a drink that shares Elizabeth’s name in P3 Portable, you must go to the bar and get this drink. The drink you actually need to complete this request is called Queen Elizabeth cocktail

This bar is not so easy to locate; it is on the island’s far west side. Once you have traveled west of the island, you see a bar (Que Sera Sera).

Although, there are some requirements to enter the bar in Persona 3 Portable and order the Elizabeth named drink. To enter the bar, you need to have the highest rank of Charm social stat, and to order this drink: you must be at the highest rank of Courage.

How to max out charm and courage

You need to be at the highest level of charm and courage to enter the bar and order a drink in Persona 3; read the guide below and learn what activities will raise your ranks in charm and courage.

Apply for a part-time job at Chagall coffee shop and work on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday to earn some charm and courage points.

at Chagall coffee shop and work on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday to earn some charm and courage points. Watching a movie can get you some courage points (if you are watching it in even-numbered months) and charm points (if you are watching it in odd-numbered months). There are no specific days for this activity, so watch it whenever you are free.

Playing horror house at the game parade on Tuesday and Friday will earn some courage points. That helps you in completing the request to get a drink for Elizabeth with her name on it in Persona 3.

If you play print club at the game parade on Monday and Thursday, you will earn some charm points in Persona 3.

If you are roaming around the city, it is better to eat Hagakure ramen to earn some charm points.

If you are roaming around the city, it is better to eat Wild Duck Burger to earn some courage points.

Once you have maxed out charm and courage, travel to Que Sera Sera and order the Queen Elizabeth cocktail. Take this drink, bring it back to the Velvet room, and give it to Elizabeth to get a sword. This will complete the request drink that shares my name in Persona 3