Payday 3: How To Get Vault Code In No Rest For The Wicked

Getting the Vault Code in Payday 3, No Rest for the Wicked, is an objective of this heist. This point in the Heist is climatic, and there is a bit of complexity in handling this task. Don’t worry; I will explain how to get the vault code in No Rest for the Wicked Heist.

Vault code location in Payday 3, No Rest for the Wicked

After hacking the security system and flipping the right switch to open the security gate, You can access the vault room. You have to grab an executive to bypass the scanner so that you can enter the code on the circuit.

You must first Grab an executive and then shove the executive into the scanner. Doing so will prompt the vault codes over the Manager’s Computer. The scanner will generate four vault codes, so note them once you find the Manager’s Computer in Payday 3.

The Manager’s Computer is in either the Conference room or the Manager’s Office. Try to interact with the curtains to decrease the line of sight so you can interact with the computer. After a few seconds, the vault codes will appear on the screen. Take note of each code, which will be used to access the vault in Payday 3, No Rest for the Wicked.

Then, return to the vault while considering the patrolling guards and cameras. After getting to the vault, try each of the four mentioned codes; one will surely work.

The Location of the Manager’s Computer is random; on each try, it changes its location. However, you can find it at either of the locations mentioned above. This is all it takes to get the vault code in No Rest for the Wicked.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

If you do not want to go over the hassle of grabbing an executive in No Rest for the Wicked, go to the vault room, look at the keypad, and try the numbers with fingerprints. Those are the numbers that combine to form the vault code. The proper arrangement would quickly get you access to the vault, but it will take some time.