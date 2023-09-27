Payday 3 No Rest For The Wicked Stealth, Loud, Overkill Guides

“No Rest for the Wicked” is the first heist that you will be able to take on in Payday 3. It takes place in New York City where you must make plans to rob a small bank.

This heist is not going to be easy. Whether you loot the bank vault in Stealth without alerting security or go in Loud with guns blazing, you are going to need a foolproof plan.

To make sure everything works out smoothly, we’ll walk you through the Payday 3 No Rest for the Wicked heist Stealth, Loud, and Overkill mode.

How to complete “No Rest for the Wicked Stealth” in Payday 3

Pulling off a heist in Stealth isn’t very easy, but it is often more rewarding. Such is the case with the No Rest for the Wicked Heist in Payday 3 as well.

The best part about this heist is that most of the NPCs won’t even notice you except the guards – that too in some certain “off-limits” areas.

However, it is recommended to bring a silenced weapon with you, just in case normal takedowns aren’t an option. In addition, if you are looking to increase the amount of money you want to loot at the end of the heist, we ask you to bring along a friend in co-op.

As you start the heist, you will spawn outside the bank and without a mask. During this time, you can scout the bank and take note of all the guards and cameras in the area to eliminate any surprises.

At standard difficulty, you can find five guards guarding the bank, but their number can increase at higher difficulties.

Get into the bank without alerting anyone

After taking note of all the guards and cameras in the area, you can enter the bank and begin the heist. The best way to enter the bank when doing No Rest for the Wicked Stealth in Payday 3 would be through the roof.

To access the roof, walk over to the west of the bank and make your way across the parking lot. At the end, there’s a locked fence. You can bypass the fence by picking the lock, but make sure no guards are watching you.

After crossing the fence, take the stairs you see ahead to the rooftop. Other than the main door leading to the bank, you will find another locked door as well which requires a Red Keycard.

Walk through the door that leads down to the second floor of the bank but be wary of the camera watching over it.

Turn off the power to the gate

Once you gain access to the bank, your next objective will be to turn off the power to the gate. This will be done through the power room and is a necessary objective to complete Paday 3 – No Rest for the Wicked heist in Stealth.

The power to the gate is controlled via a power switch, which can be found in one of two rooms. These will either be the IT room or the Office.

The former is located on the first floor while the latter is on the second, but each is found to the right just as you exit the stairwell.

When you find the switch, all you must do is interact with it and turn it off, but make sure that no guards are observing you.

Get the Red Keycard to disable the security system

Next up, you must disable the bank’s Security System. To do that, you have to access the Security Room which can be generated in three different places. It can either be on the roof, next to the second floor’s stairwell, or next to the bathroom.

Regardless of the location of the Security Room, you are going to need a Red Keycard to unlock its door. This is where you need to know how to get to the Red Keycard location in Paday 3 to complete the No Rest for the Wicked heist in Stealth.

There are two guards patrolling the two floors. One of them is going to have a Red Keycard while the other has a Blue Keycard.

While the Blue Keycard unlocks the camera room and lets you disable the cameras, the Red Keycard is the one we want.

When you steal from the respective guard, find the Security Room and hack the computer inside. It only takes a few seconds, after which you will notice a screen highlighted that reads “Cable Controller”.

Upon interacting with this screen will show you a unique colored shape. We strongly advise you to remember it because you are going to need it later on at the end of your Stealth run in Payday 3.

This is also randomly generated for each playthrough, so you need to pay extra attention.

Open the gate

Now that you know what the colored shape looks like, you can unlock the gate to the vault. You will need to flip a switch to open the gate, which can be found right next to the gate itself.

This is found toward the left just as you step off the first floor’s stairs. Open up the box and find the respective switch that matches the symbol you just saw in the Security Room to open the gate.

Open the vault

You not only need a four-digit vault code but also an executive to open the vault in Payday 3.

First, you need the executive’s face, but you’ll need to find him for that. He can either be found in his office next to the IT room, next to the office on the second floor, or in the main lobby.

He won’t be happy to oblige, so you’ll have to use him as a human shield and drag him over to the vault. Make sure that no one else sees you while doing that though – it would be best to take down anyone that may see you beforehand.

When all is done, shove the executive’s face into the scanner. After the scan is complete, the vault codes will be sent to the manager’s office. Head into his office and take a look at the codes on his computer, which will be displayed in the top left corner of your screen later.

Only one of these is the right one though. You can eliminate the wrong ones by shining a UV light over the keypad to reveal fingerprints.

Eliminate the codes that have the numbers not marked by a fingerprint on the keypad and you’ll be left with the right one soon enough.

Loot the vault

Right as the vault door opens, the dye pack timer on the money bags sets off. These are dangerous because if they explode, they ink the money and render it useless.

If you are fast enough, you may be able to save about five or six of the bags by disabling the dye packs on them.

Hence, we strongly recommend bringing a friend in co-op when doing the Payday 3 No Rest for the Wicked heist in Stealth. You will be able to disable the dye packs quicker and loot all of the vault. That includes the safety deposit boxes as well.

Escape

To finish the heist off, you need to carry the money bags to the getaway van and escape. Where the van can spawn is a random generation though, but if you’re lucky, it will spawn in the parking lot.

This is the safest place because there aren’t many people along the way who can be suspicious. If the van, however, spawns on the main street, then you will need to be a lot more careful with your escape.

How to complete “No Rest for the Wicked Loud” in Payday 3

If you are a fan of the old-school heist, you can consider going guns blazing with the No Rest for the Wicked Loud route in Payday 3.

Right as the alarm goes off, some of the civilians in the bank will run for their lives and you will be hunted down. Moreover, the keypad leading to the vault will be locked, which means that you have to find another way into the vault.

Shade’s got it all handled though. She makes a call to Bile and tells him to drop thermites for you from time to time. You will need these thermites to burn through the floor above the vault (i.e. the vault’s roof).

The first thermite drop takes place one minute after you’re done talking with Shade. Do also note that the first thermite bag is dropped in the parking lot, while the rest can be dropped at random places.

Although only one thermite is enough to burn through the floor, acquiring more of them can speed up the process (a single one takes six minutes).

At first, the negotiation phase takes place while you wait for the thermite, but once it’s set to burn, cops will start coming after you. You’ll have to keep alive until the thermite finishes the floor and opens up a way into the vault.

Once inside, you best try to get as much money in as little amount of time as possible. This is because enemies start flooding into the vault very quickly and you have very little cover available to protect yourself.

As for your escape, you’ll first have to take care of the bollards out on the main streets preventing the getaway van from arriving. They do spring back up from time to time though, so it’s best to be quick about it.

Do not stick around. If you do, you are likely going to be killed. The Loud option may not be that difficult compared to Overkill, but you still need to be quick on your feet to complete the heist.

Lastly, if you encounter an FBI assault, know that their van outside has an antenna you can shoot at. If you manage to hit this antenna, you can stop the assault.

How to complete “No Rest for the Wicked Overkill” in Payday 3

In the Overkill difficulty mode, there will be a few changes that you really have to look after in the heist. First off, there are not only a greater number of guards, but they are much stronger as well. Moreover, the cameras are upgraded to Titan cameras as well.

However, the most noteworthy change is the locking of the second-floor staircase.

When doing a No Rest for the Wicked Overkill run in Payday 3, you are going to need a QR Code to unlock the second-floor staircase door. This can be obtained by copying a phone from the Manager’s Office/IT Room, which is located on the 1st floor.

Other than that, there are no significant changes in how you carry out the heist.