Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Woljif Builds Guide

Woljif is one of the companions in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous that players love because of his entertaining personality. But, you’re going to need to do a little research from our Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Woljif Best Builds guide to make him a formidable ally.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Woljif Best Builds

Wolijif brings humor and his skills to your party when you recruit him. He is a part of the Rogue class that excels in stealth, lockpicking, and disarming traps.

If you’d like to learn how to recruit Woljif along with several other companions for your journey through Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, check out our guide!

In this guide, we will give you the best Woljif Builds that will work best for story-driven gameplay.

Below, you will find the best two builds that you can use on Wolijif during the campaign:

All-Rounder

Class

Rogue (Eldritch Scoundrel)

Race

Tiefling

Alignment

Chaotic Neutral

Background

Pickpocket

Feats

Two-Weapon Fighting Level 1

Double Slice Level 3

Skills

Perception

Trickery

World

Mobility

Stealth

Stats

Strength – 10

Dexterity – 24

Constitution – 14

Intelligence – 18

Wisdom – 8

Charisma – 12

Final Build

Rogue – 4

Alchemist – 16

Scoundrel Spell Priority

Mage Armor

Mirror Image

Alchemist Spell Priority

Shield, Reduce Person, Cure Light Wounds

Barkskin, Animal Aspect

Haste, Delay Poison

Greater Invis, Echolocation, Death Ward, FoM

Beast Shape III

Legendary Proportions, Transformation, Beast Shape IV

Mythic Path

Abundant Casting

Two-Weapon Fighting (Mythic)

Archmage Armor

Emergency Potion

Ever Ready

Mythic Brew Potions

Improved Abundant Casting

Mythic Sneak Attacker

Leading Strikes

Improved Critical (Mythic)

Stealthy Assassin Build

Class

Rogue (Eldritch Scoundrel)

Race

Tiefling

Alignment

Chaotic Neutral

Background

Pickpocket

Feats

Two-Weapon Fighting Level 1

Double Slice Level 3

Skills

Burning Hands

Color Spray

Flare Burst

Grease

Hypnotism

Mage Armor

Magic Missile

Stats

Strength – 10

Dexterity – 20

Constitution – 13

Intelligence – 18

Wisdom – 8

Charisma – 12

Final Build

Rogue – 4

Alchemist – 16

Scoundrel Spell Priority

Mage Armor

Scorching Ray

Alchemist Spell Priority

Shield, Reduce Person, Cure Light Wounds

Barkskin, Animal Aspect

Haste, Delay Poison

Greater Invis, Echolocation, Death Ward, FoM

Beast Shape III

Legendary Proportions, Transformation, Beast Shape IV

Mythic Path