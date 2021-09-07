Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Woljif Builds Guide

Woljif is one of the companions in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous that players love because of his entertaining personality. But, you’re going to need to do a little research from our Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Woljif Best Builds guide to make him a formidable ally.
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Woljif Best Builds
Wolijif brings humor and his skills to your party when you recruit him. He is a part of the Rogue class that excels in stealth, lockpicking, and disarming traps.
If you’d like to learn how to recruit Woljif along with several other companions for your journey through Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, check out our guide!
In this guide, we will give you the best Woljif Builds that will work best for story-driven gameplay.
Below, you will find the best two builds that you can use on Wolijif during the campaign:
All-Rounder
Class
- Rogue (Eldritch Scoundrel)
Race
- Tiefling
Alignment
- Chaotic Neutral
Background
- Pickpocket
Feats
- Two-Weapon Fighting Level 1
- Double Slice Level 3
Skills
- Perception
- Trickery
- World
- Mobility
- Stealth
Stats
- Strength – 10
- Dexterity – 24
- Constitution – 14
- Intelligence – 18
- Wisdom – 8
- Charisma – 12
Final Build
- Rogue – 4
- Alchemist – 16
Scoundrel Spell Priority
- Mage Armor
- Mirror Image
Alchemist Spell Priority
- Shield, Reduce Person, Cure Light Wounds
- Barkskin, Animal Aspect
- Haste, Delay Poison
- Greater Invis, Echolocation, Death Ward, FoM
- Beast Shape III
- Legendary Proportions, Transformation, Beast Shape IV
Mythic Path
- Abundant Casting
- Two-Weapon Fighting (Mythic)
- Archmage Armor
- Emergency Potion
- Ever Ready
- Mythic Brew Potions
- Improved Abundant Casting
- Mythic Sneak Attacker
- Leading Strikes
- Improved Critical (Mythic)
Stealthy Assassin Build
Class
- Rogue (Eldritch Scoundrel)
Race
- Tiefling
Alignment
- Chaotic Neutral
Background
- Pickpocket
Feats
- Two-Weapon Fighting Level 1
- Double Slice Level 3
Skills
- Burning Hands
- Color Spray
- Flare Burst
- Grease
- Hypnotism
- Mage Armor
- Magic Missile
Stats
- Strength – 10
- Dexterity – 20
- Constitution – 13
- Intelligence – 18
- Wisdom – 8
- Charisma – 12
Final Build
- Rogue – 4
- Alchemist – 16
Scoundrel Spell Priority
- Mage Armor
- Scorching Ray
Alchemist Spell Priority
- Shield, Reduce Person, Cure Light Wounds
- Barkskin, Animal Aspect
- Haste, Delay Poison
- Greater Invis, Echolocation, Death Ward, FoM
- Beast Shape III
- Legendary Proportions, Transformation, Beast Shape IV
Mythic Path
- Abundant Casting
- Mythic Sneak Attacker (Mythic)
- Improved Abundant Casting
- Spell Penetration (Mythic)
- Greater Abundant Casting
- Spell Focus