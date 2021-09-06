Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Shield Maze Guide

This guide will help you figure out the exact location where you can find the key during the Shield Maze mission in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous. You need this key to open the door in the sacrifice room and escape.

Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Shield Maze

During the Shield Maze mission in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous, at one point, you need to locate a key that will open the door in the sacrifice room. Locating this key can be a troublesome task for a few people out there, but that’s what we are here for.

Shield Maze Key Location

You need to head to the top left corner of the area and go through the big door on the left to reach a new room with a couple of foes. You just have to defeat the foes in that room and then loot their bodies. Hosilla’s key should be in one of the dead bodies.

Now you can head back to the closed door in the sacrifice room and open it to proceed with your shenanigans in the Shield Maze.

How to Solve the Shield Maze Rune Puzzle in Pathfinder WotR

In the shield maze, you will come across another puzzle that requires you to press some different colored buttons in the right order. The puzzle resets every time you press the wrong button.

The order you need to follow for this colored gems puzzle is as below

You have to hit the yellow switch first

switch first then press the blue switch

switch followed by the red switch

switch press the yellow switch one last time.

The secret door will open, and now you can go into the room to discover the Sword of Yaniel. Your companions will hint that the sword should not be here. It should be in the Tower of Estrod, along with the other relics and swords. You can loot the chest in the room for a very rare longsword called Radiance.