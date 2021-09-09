Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Nameless Ruins Puzzle Guide

There are a few puzzles scattered around the map in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous that give you loot. In this guide, we will be showing you how to solve the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Nameless Ruins Puzzle.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Nameless Ruins Puzzle

Before you solve the Nameless Ruins puzzle and get the goodies, you need to look out for where it is located on the map. We have added a screenshot below that tells you the exact location of the puzzle on the map.

Where to Find Nameless Ruins Puzzle

It is located in the southeast corner of the map as you can see from the picture. Head to that location and you will find the puzzle with a lion head in the middle of it.

There is a locked door nearby that opens up when you solve the puzzle. The loot that you are in search of is behind the locked door.

Now that you have found the puzzle, let us teach you how to solve it step by step.

How to Solve the Nameless Ruins Puzzle in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous

The puzzle consists of four elements that need to be pressed in a sequence. You can find the solution to the puzzle below.

But before you go any further, make sure the puzzle is facing in the position as shown in the picture.

Press on the elements in the following sequence that we have:

The Outer Circle

The Inner Circle

Bottom Left Side of the Square

Top Left Side of the Square

This is the right sequence that you need to follow in order to solve this puzzle. Completing the puzzle will unlock the door and the loot will be yours to take.