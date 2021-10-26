Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous gives players a plethora of options to build their characters during character creation. It can then be confusing as to what your best options are for a certain class or playstyle. So, in this guide, we will help you out by outlining some of the best Magic Class Options in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Best Magic Class Options

Being a mighty arcane spellcaster is the preferred path for many players. You get to be a great mage with powerful spells you can cast from a safe distance while your enemies struggle to get even close to you.

For players who want to be a mage in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous, there are a few hurdles, including the annoying magic resistance.

Many of the demons in Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous are resistant to magic, and this means you have to shake things up so that you can get6 through enemies that are immune to your attacks.

Here are a few class options you should consider when thinking about playing a formidable spellcaster in Pathfinder: WoTR.

Sylvan Sorcerer

Sylvan Sorcerers have the ability to receive an animal, much like the Druid. This means they have the help of a strong beast to attack the demons on the front line as they bombard them with their spells.

What’s more is that the animal can also be used as a mount, allowing you to get out of hairy situations fast.

Sylvan Sorcerer can also summon an actual dinosaur to their party as their animal companion, which of course is very effective in destroying the enemy advances.

Cursing Witches

Witches are a special type of casters, as they don’t use spells but Hexes. Hexes are not considered in magic resistance, meaning any enemy resistant to magic is completely vulnerable to Hexes cast by witches.

This makes dealing with demons very easy, as you don’t need to waste your upgrades on things just you can find a workaround for the annoying magic resistances.

Witches can also suppress other resistances of the demons, knock them unconscious and even debuff them in the fight, increasing her viability in every fight. This is only a glimpse of the incredible hexes witches can cast.

Summoning Wizard

Now, we know that some enemies in the game are completely immune to your fireballs and ice walls, but then again, they are not immune to straight-up fists to the face.

The Summoner build allows you to summon monsters to fight on your behalf and deal mostly physical damage, allowing you to compensate for your character’s lack of physical strength.

Simply focus on Conjuration, Spell focus, and the summoning options to have with you an armada of minions.