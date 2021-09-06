Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Heritages Guide

In this guide for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, we’ll list down all the heritages available so that you can weigh your options and choose what you think best suits your character!
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Heritages
There are a variety of races in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous which you can pick and choose from. Among those races exist several sub-classes for 4 races in the game. These are known as Heritages.
Each heritage in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has its own backstory and a certain set of characteristics as well as bonuses. There are also some downsides too, so it’s not always an easy choice.
Once you’ve selected your specific character, you’ll be upgrading its base capabilities with a number of skills that give him/her the edge in combat.
We will be listing down all the different bonuses, extras, and penalties with each kind of heritage in Pathfinder WotR so that it’s easier for you to decide what the best heritage is!
Tiefling Heritage
Before we go on to specific heritage bonuses and effects, let’s take look at the base effects for the Tiefling, without any heritage.
- Bonus +2 to Dexterity and Intelligence
- Bonus +2 to Persuasion and Stealth
- Penalty -2 to Charisma
- Penalty to charisma nullified if they have sufficient levels in Sorcerer or Eldritch Scion
- Can use the Resist Energy spell once per day.
Beastbrood (Rakshasa-Spawn)
- +2 to Dexterity and Charisma
- -2 to Wisdom
- +2 to Perception and persuasion
- Gain a damage reduction 2/piercing
- Can use the blindness spell once per day
Faultspawn (Asura-Spawn)
- Bonus +2 to Dexterity and Wisdom
- Bonus +2 to Knowledge: Arcana and Knowledge: World
- Penalty -2 to Intelligence
- Gain a +2 racial saving throw bonus against enchantment spells and effects
- Can use the hideous laughter spell once per day
Foulspawn (Demodand-Spawn)
- Bonus +2 to Constitution and Wisdom
- Bonus +2 to Lore: Religion and Persuasion
- Penalty -2 to Intelligence
- gain a +1 racial bonus on attack rolls against Clerics, Inquisitors and Paladins
- Can use the Cacophonous Call spell once per day
Grimspawn (Daemon-Spawn)
- Bonus +2 to Dexterity and Wisdom
- Bonus +2 to Trickery and Persuasion
- Penalty -2 to Wisdom
- Gain a +5 resistance to acid
- Can use the Frigid Touch spell once per day
Hellspawn (Devil-Spawn)
- Bonus +2 to Constitution and Wisdom
- Bonus +2 to Perception and Persuasion
- Penalty -2 to Charisma
- Won’t suffer the penalty to charisma if they have a high enough level in sorcerer or eldritch scion of an Infernal bloodline.
- Can use the Scorching Ray spell once per day
Motherless (Qlippoth-Spawn)
- Bonus +2 to Strength and Wisdom
- Bonus +2 to Mobility and Lore: Nature
- Penalty -2 to Intelligence
- Gain a secondary bite attack
- Can use the Blur spell once per day
Hungerseed (Oni-Spawn)
- Bonus +2 to Strength and Wisdom
- Bonus +2 to Persuasion
- Penalty -2 to Charisma
- Gain +2 to combat maneuver checks and combat maneuver defense
- Can use the Invisibility spell once per day
Pitborn (Demon-Spawn)
- Bonus +2 to Strength and Charisma
- Bonus +2 to Trickery and Perception
- Penalty -2 to Intelligence
- Gain +2 racial bonus on all rolls to confirm critical hits
- Can use the Stone Call spell once per day
Shackleborn (Kyton-Spawn)
- Bonus +2 to Constitution and Charisma
- Bonus +2 to Mobility and Persuasion
- Penalty -2 to Wisdom
- gain +1 to natural armor bonus to AC.
- Can use the Web spell once per day
Spitespawn (Div-Spawn)
- Bonus +2 to Dexterity and Charisma
- Bonus +2 to Persuasion and Knowledge: World
- Penalty -2 to Intelligence
- add +1 to the DC of any saving throws against enchantment spells casted
- Can use the Sound Burst spell once per day
Oread Heritage
Before we go on to specific heritage bonuses and effects, let’s take look at the base effects for the Oread, without any heritage.
- Bonus +2 to Strength and Wisdom
- Penalty -2 to Charisma
- Penalty to charisma nullified if they have sufficient levels in Sorcerer or Eldritch Scion
- Can use the Stone Fist spell once per day.
Gemsoul (Crystal Oread)
- +2 bonus to Strength and Charisma
- -2 penalty to Wisdom
- Can use the Color Spray spell once per day
Ironsoul (Metal Oread)
- +2 bonus to Constitution and Wisdom
- -2 penalty to Dexterity
- Can use the Lead Blades spell once per day
Dhampir Heritage
Before we go on to specific heritage bonuses and effects, let’s take look at the base effects for the Dhampir, without any heritage.
- Bonus +2 to Dexterity and Charisma
- Bonus +2 to Persuasion and Perception
- Penalty -2 to Constitution
On to the heritages:
Jiang-Shi-born (Ru-Shi)
- +2 bonus to Strength and Intelligence
- -2 penalty to Dexterity
- +2 Bonus to Mobility and Knowledge: World
Moroi-Born (Svetocher)
- +2 bonus to Strength and Charisma
- -2 penalty to Constitution
- +2 Bonus to Persuasion and Knowledge: World
Nosferatu-Born (Ancient-Born)
- +2 bonus to Strength and Wisdom
- -2 penalty to Constitution
- +2 Bonus to Athletics and Lore: Nature
Vampire King-Born (Sacred Ancestry)
- +2 bonus to Strength and Wisdom
- -2 penalty to Dexterity
- +2 Bonus to Persuasion and Knowledge: World
Vetala-Born (Ajibachana)
- +2 bonus to Dexterity and Intelligence
- -2 penalty to Wisdom
- +2 Bonus to Stealth and Use Magic Device
Kitsune Heritage
Before we go on to specific heritage bonuses and effects, let’s take look at the base effects for the Kitsune, without any heritage.
- Bonus +2 to Dexterity and Charisma
- Penalty -2 to Strength
On to the heritages:
Keen Kitsune
- Bonus of +2 to Dexterity and Intelligence
- -2 penalty to Strength