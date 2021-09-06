Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Heritages Guide

In this guide for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, we’ll list down all the heritages available so that you can weigh your options and choose what you think best suits your character!

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Heritages

There are a variety of races in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous which you can pick and choose from. Among those races exist several sub-classes for 4 races in the game. These are known as Heritages.

Each heritage in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has its own backstory and a certain set of characteristics as well as bonuses. There are also some downsides too, so it’s not always an easy choice.

Once you’ve selected your specific character, you’ll be upgrading its base capabilities with a number of skills that give him/her the edge in combat.

We will be listing down all the different bonuses, extras, and penalties with each kind of heritage in Pathfinder WotR so that it’s easier for you to decide what the best heritage is!

Tiefling Heritage

Before we go on to specific heritage bonuses and effects, let’s take look at the base effects for the Tiefling, without any heritage.

Bonus +2 to Dexterity and Intelligence

Bonus +2 to Persuasion and Stealth

Penalty -2 to Charisma

Penalty to charisma nullified if they have sufficient levels in Sorcerer or Eldritch Scion

Can use the Resist Energy spell once per day.

Beastbrood (Rakshasa-Spawn)

+2 to Dexterity and Charisma

-2 to Wisdom

+2 to Perception and persuasion

Gain a damage reduction 2/piercing

Can use the blindness spell once per day

Faultspawn (Asura-Spawn)

Bonus +2 to Dexterity and Wisdom

Bonus +2 to Knowledge: Arcana and Knowledge: World

Penalty -2 to Intelligence

Gain a +2 racial saving throw bonus against enchantment spells and effects

Can use the hideous laughter spell once per day

Foulspawn (Demodand-Spawn)

Bonus +2 to Constitution and Wisdom

Bonus +2 to Lore: Religion and Persuasion

Penalty -2 to Intelligence

gain a +1 racial bonus on attack rolls against Clerics, Inquisitors and Paladins

Can use the Cacophonous Call spell once per day

Grimspawn (Daemon-Spawn)

Bonus +2 to Dexterity and Wisdom

Bonus +2 to Trickery and Persuasion

Penalty -2 to Wisdom

Gain a +5 resistance to acid

Can use the Frigid Touch spell once per day

Hellspawn (Devil-Spawn)

Bonus +2 to Constitution and Wisdom

Bonus +2 to Perception and Persuasion

Penalty -2 to Charisma

Won’t suffer the penalty to charisma if they have a high enough level in sorcerer or eldritch scion of an Infernal bloodline.

Can use the Scorching Ray spell once per day

Motherless (Qlippoth-Spawn)

Bonus +2 to Strength and Wisdom

Bonus +2 to Mobility and Lore: Nature

Penalty -2 to Intelligence

Gain a secondary bite attack

Can use the Blur spell once per day

Hungerseed (Oni-Spawn)

Bonus +2 to Strength and Wisdom

Bonus +2 to Persuasion

Penalty -2 to Charisma

Gain +2 to combat maneuver checks and combat maneuver defense

Can use the Invisibility spell once per day

Pitborn (Demon-Spawn)

Bonus +2 to Strength and Charisma

Bonus +2 to Trickery and Perception

Penalty -2 to Intelligence

Gain +2 racial bonus on all rolls to confirm critical hits

Can use the Stone Call spell once per day

Shackleborn (Kyton-Spawn)

Bonus +2 to Constitution and Charisma

Bonus +2 to Mobility and Persuasion

Penalty -2 to Wisdom

gain +1 to natural armor bonus to AC.

Can use the Web spell once per day

Spitespawn (Div-Spawn)

Bonus +2 to Dexterity and Charisma

Bonus +2 to Persuasion and Knowledge: World

Penalty -2 to Intelligence

add +1 to the DC of any saving throws against enchantment spells casted

Can use the Sound Burst spell once per day

Oread Heritage

Before we go on to specific heritage bonuses and effects, let’s take look at the base effects for the Oread, without any heritage.

Bonus +2 to Strength and Wisdom

Penalty -2 to Charisma

Penalty to charisma nullified if they have sufficient levels in Sorcerer or Eldritch Scion

Can use the Stone Fist spell once per day.

Gemsoul (Crystal Oread)

+2 bonus to Strength and Charisma

-2 penalty to Wisdom

Can use the Color Spray spell once per day

Ironsoul (Metal Oread)

+2 bonus to Constitution and Wisdom

-2 penalty to Dexterity

Can use the Lead Blades spell once per day

Dhampir Heritage

Before we go on to specific heritage bonuses and effects, let’s take look at the base effects for the Dhampir, without any heritage.

Bonus +2 to Dexterity and Charisma

Bonus +2 to Persuasion and Perception

Penalty -2 to Constitution

On to the heritages:

Jiang-Shi-born (Ru-Shi)

+2 bonus to Strength and Intelligence

-2 penalty to Dexterity

+2 Bonus to Mobility and Knowledge: World

Moroi-Born (Svetocher)

+2 bonus to Strength and Charisma

-2 penalty to Constitution

+2 Bonus to Persuasion and Knowledge: World

Nosferatu-Born (Ancient-Born)

+2 bonus to Strength and Wisdom

-2 penalty to Constitution

+2 Bonus to Athletics and Lore: Nature

Vampire King-Born (Sacred Ancestry)

+2 bonus to Strength and Wisdom

-2 penalty to Dexterity

+2 Bonus to Persuasion and Knowledge: World

Vetala-Born (Ajibachana)

+2 bonus to Dexterity and Intelligence

-2 penalty to Wisdom

+2 Bonus to Stealth and Use Magic Device

Kitsune Heritage

Before we go on to specific heritage bonuses and effects, let’s take look at the base effects for the Kitsune, without any heritage.

Bonus +2 to Dexterity and Charisma

Penalty -2 to Strength

On to the heritages:

Keen Kitsune