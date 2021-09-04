Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Crashes, Errors and Fixes

The all-new isometric RPG, Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous, is now out on Steam. In this Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Errors and Fixes guide, we will be outlining all the errors that you may come across in the game, along with their respective fixes.

Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Errors and Fixes

The brand-new iteration in the Pathfinder series, Wrath of the Righteous, has received a warm reception from gamers across the globe.

However, there are some technical issues that the game is liable to run into, which can hinder your venture into the game.

Below, we have detailed all such issues as well as their possible fixes. So, let’s begin!

Game Crash after Character Creation

Right after the character creation process is complete, the game crashes.

Solution

There are quite a few methods that the developers have suggested to prevent the game from crashing. Here are the details of each one.

Method # 1 – Verify Integrity

This fix ensures that all of your game files are neither missing nor corrupted.

In your steam library, head to the properties of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Tap on the LOCAL FILES tab and choose the option that says, “Verify Integrity of local files…”.

Method # 2 – Deleting Temporary Files

This method has the highest likelihood of succeeding, especially if you downloaded the Beta version of the game.

Head to your Local Disk C and navigate to Users > <username> > AppData > LocalLow > Owlcat Games

Delete the folder named Pathfinder Wrath Of The Righteous.

Next, navigate to Users > <username> > AppData > Local > Temp > Owlcat Games

Again, delete the folder name Pathfinder Wrath Of The Righteous.

Restart the game.

If the problem persists, move on to the next method.

Method # 3 – Use the Registry Editor

If the previous method doesn’t work, you can delete the Owlcat registry key.

Look for Registry Editor in Windows Search.

Expand HKEY_CURRENT_USER, followed by SOFTWARE.

Delete the Owlcat key

Restart the game to check the results.

If none of the aforementioned methods work , you can update your DirectX, Visual C++ Redistributables, as well as your GPU drivers manually.

Game Freezes during Loading

The game freezes on 90+% during loading. Apparently, this issue occurs due to a problem with your iGPU on laptops.

Solution

Disable iGPU and update your GPU driver.

Mouse Cursor Jumping Across the Screen in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous

Your mouse cursor jumps across the whole screen making it impossible to play. To fix this issue, head to the steam library and navigate to properties > local files > browse Wrath_Data\Plugins\x86_64 and delete “Rewired_DirectInput.dll”.