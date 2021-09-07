One of the quests in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous requires you to hunt the dragon named Devarra. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to complete the Dragon Hunt in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Dragon Hunt

Your objective is to go to Grimwood and face the Devarra dragon in a face-off. We will guide you on this journey today by giving you tips and tricks on how to defeat the dragon and save the city from its terrors.

The quest is given to you at the start of Act III. You will be paired with some of your old allies on your quest to hunt the dragon.

Recruit Greybor

Begin your journey by making your way towards Grimwood. Before you reach there, go to Drezen which is east of Grimwood. Over here, recruit Greybor by paying him 2,500 gold at the Half Measure Tavern.

Send your recruits to clear the path towards Grimwood. This is where you will encounter Devarra for the first time.

The First Encounter

Devarra will appear out of nowhere and attack your party with a fire breath attack. You can do a little bit of damage to the dragon here before it flees away.

Travel to The Blood Trail

Open your map and look for a location called The Blood Trail south of Drezen.

Make your way to that location in order to begin a storybook event, which will then reveal a new location named The Artisan’s Tower.

Storybook Event

Save and begin your journey towards that location. When the storybook event begins, you will need to complete the skill checks.

You need to pass at least one of the first three skill checks (Mobility 22, World 24, and Athletics 30). If you fail to do so, Devarra will spawn right in front of your party and terrify everyone with a fire breath attack.

Passing the skill check will spawn you near the tower where you will see the storyteller fighting Devarra on his own.

Two more skill checks will be presented (Stealth 20, Stealth 25) in order to perform a sneak attack on the dragon.

The Final Encounter

A boss fight will begin against the dragon Devarra. Using the spells that prevent fear against the enemies will be beneficial against Devarra.

Devarra will scare your army with its AoE screech and burn them with a fire breath attack.

Look out for both of these attacks and the fight will be over within two minutes. After defeating the dragon, it will fly off to the second floor. Be quick and run towards the dragon before it heals itself.

If you let the dragon survive, it will burn the storyteller’s books and the quest will fail.

Land the final blow before it leaves and the Dragon Hunt quest will be completed. Search the area for loot and scrolls. There are Elven Notes near the storyteller on the bookshelf. Grab the notes and present them to him.

Rewards and Loot

You can also gather loot from the area around you after dealing with the dragon.

You’ll find Bracers of Abrupt Onslaught that grant you +5 bonus to trickery skill chests along with more effectiveness during sneak attacks.

There’s also the “Half of the Pair amulet” that gives you +2 bonus to attack rolls and an AC if you have someone else wearing the other half of the amulet.

Should you want to, you can also call on Greybor as an ally, however at the slight cost of 12,500 Gold to make him a permanent companion along your side.