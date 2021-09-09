How to Unlock the Devil Mythic Path in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

The Devil Mythic Path in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is one of the trickiest paths in the game. In this guide, we’ll show you How to Unlock Devil Mythic Path in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

How to Unlock Devil Mythic Path in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Unlocking this path requires a bit of diplomacy; therefore, there are many ways that you can mess it up.

The devil is a bit of a secret mythic path in the game. The Devil Mythic Path is the only Mythic Path you choose after you have chosen rank 8 in Pathfinder WotR.

Choosing between Azata or Aeon

This path is unique because you must start by choosing either Azata or Aeon Mythic Path.

It would be best to select the Aeon Mythic path. Choosing this path makes your journey to unlock the Devil Mythic Path easier.

Encounter with Melies

After you have defeated Drezen, an enemy named Melies will appear in front of you.

Accept Melies as your advisor instead of turning him down. Note that refusing him will prevent you from going further down the Devil Mythic Path.

It’s time to earn the devil’s favor by doing everything he says. Melies will have a few requests, so make sure you complete all of them in order to move to the next step.

The Trial at the Crossroads

Make sure to confirm your Azata or Aeon Mythic Path choices to unlock the Devil Mythic Path. On your return from the Abyss, at the Crossroads, some devils will hold a trial for you.

You will have to play diplomatically here to unlock the path. If you fail to pass these diplomatic checks, you will have to fight the devils, which will be highly challenging.

If you pass the diplomatic checks, you will be able to give up your former Mythic Path and sign the contract to become a Devil.