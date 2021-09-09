Pathfinder: Wrath of the righteous has a wealth of options when it comes to character creation. One of the best inclusions is the ability to set custom in-game character portraits for your created characters. In this guide, we will explain in detail how to use custom character Portraits in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Custom Portraits

It is quite simple to use character portraits in Pathfinder: WotR, as the method to use them is similar to the one in Kingmaker. Follow the steps below to start the procedure.

C:\Users\urpcname\AppData\LocalLow\Owlcat Games\Pathfinder Wrath Of The Righteous\Portraits

Next, create a new folder within the Portraits folder. You can copy your portrait images into this new folder. The size of the image that you wish to copy must be compatible with the following standard sizes.

Small: 188 by 244

Medium: 332 by 432

Full-length: 692 by 1024.

So, you need to format the images according to the three different sizes mentioned above.

Now all you have to do is navigate to the portrait tab in character creation and select the custom option and voila! You have custom portraits for your desired character!

Custom Portrait Sources

You can both use your own images and can also get them from another source to copy them into the folder.

Mod packs from the Nexus mod website or any other source like wikimedia commons.

Furthermore, if players have downloaded portraits from Pathfinder Kingmaker, then they can use them as well.

So, just get the images from any of the sources and open them in default png file. Next, copy them into the new folder that you gave created.

Refresh Portraits under the character creation custom tab, and then you will be able to use the newly added custom images in the game.

Do make sure you open the default png file to paste the custom image. If you will just rename the custom image file, then you can face error.

This is all you need to do to get and use the images in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous. We hope that this guide helps you get and use the ideal portraits for you immersion!