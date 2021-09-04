Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Conundrum Unsolved Puzzle Guide

If you find yourself stuck at the Conundrum Unsolved Puzzle in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, then look no further than this guide! We’ll provide all the details related to solving this puzzle so that you can complete it and uncover its secrets.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Conundrum Unsolved Puzzle

Solving the Conundrum Unsolved puzzle is important during Act 2 of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous’ story. This is because it will allow you to gain a meeting with the Ancient Ghost and a journey to the Heart of Mystery. So, let’s jump right into the solution right away!

Conundrum Unsolved Puzzle Solution

During the Liberation of Kenabres (Act II), Topaz Solutions will be unlocked for you as a location.

If you are having trouble finding this location or if it’s still locked for you, speak to Anneva at Defender’s heart and ask her about Cultist Activities causing Topaz Solutions to appear for you.

Upon traveling there, clear out the enemies and search the area for loot, make sure to scour each and every interactable object to find runes/slabs. You will find them in a box or a chest but it’s best that you rummage through everything for valuables.

You can also obtain these slabs from a second location. To the north of Conundrum Unsolved is Underground Hideout. It’s best that you also explore this area and obtain a second set of slabs before moving on to the meat of this puzzle, prepare as much as you can!

Now it is time to tackle the puzzle. Head to Conundrum Unsolved and approach the puzzle chamber with your slabs at the ready, you will need to fit the slabs in the empty spaces on the floor where a hand icon hovers above.

The basic gist of the puzzle is to match the pattern of the rune sitting next to it so it is best you start placing your runes from the outside and move to the center. You can take reference from the image below.

Upon solving it correctly, a slew of events will unfold. The Ancient Ghost will appear, secret areas with valuable loots will be available for your ransacking ventures and two sarcophagi will be found in a secret room containing useful items for you.