In Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, a healer in your team can really help sustain you during battles and after. In this guide, we will be covering the Best healer class options available in the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous so that you can effectively support your party.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Best Healer Class Options

As you know Pathfinder: WotR is a quite tough game to play as you will be taking damage continuously so you will need some healers on your side as well. The healers proved to be the backbone of your party as they can make sure that everyone stays alive.

You might be thinking that you can find a lot of different healing potions and scrolls throughout your journey in the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous but they cannot do the job of a healer. You will need a dedicated healer for the job of healing if you want to succeed in this game.

You will find different Healer options available in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. Some can even cast powerful buffs and debuffs essential to turn the tide of battle. Others can even wield melee weapons to help the frontline.

Below we have covered some of the best healing class options available for you in Pathfinder WotR.

The Purifier Oracle

The Purifier subclass for Oracles is perfect in your fight against the demons as they utilize faith. They do, however, have the restriction of having to be from the Aasimar race to join the subclass.

At level 5 Channel ability is very useful, especially against demons. Moreover, simply bundle this subclass with the Life Mastery ability to be able to perform some useful restoration.

Life Shaman

They have some of the amazing benefits through healing and hexing in the Pathfinder: WotR. By going with Life Spirit, you can essentially get many of the game’s healing spells and even the Channel ability that the Cleric class possesses.

Not only are hexes very useful offensively (ignore spell resistance!) but they can also buff and heal your party!

They have Ward as well which gives a +2 to AC along with the aura of purity which removes effects of noxious gases. So, all in all this subclass offers a lot of utility.

Inori Clerics

These are the masters of buffing and healing in the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. They have Inori as their deity in Pathfinder. They can select from the Rune and healing domains.

After reaching level 6, their healing power gets stronger and cure spells restore 50% more health!

When they reach level 8 they can place a warning rune and because of that, a creature cannot attack for a few rounds (provided they fail a saving throw).

Moving forward in the game they also gather some of the best buffing and healing spells as domain spells.