Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Attacks of Opportunity Guide

This guide will cover everything there is to know about the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Attacks of Opportunity. You will learn what the attacks are and how to easily avoid them.

One of the most annoying and infuriating mechanics that the players are facing in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is the Attacks of Opportunity (AoO) attack.

Many players are reporting that the AoO attack is very unpredictable and deals massive damage to your character.

What are Attacks of Opportunity (AoO)?

An AoO attack is a free attack, given to the enemies under some conditions. The enemy is granted one AoO attack per turn or more, depending on the reach radius of their melee weapon.

Some enemies have a melee reach of 10 feet and some have less than 10 feet. The Melee weapon reach entirely depends on the type of enemy and the weapon they are holding.

What Initiates an AoO?

Use of a Ranged Weapon when in the Melee reach of the enemy.

Casting a spell.

Performing an unarmed attack.

Getting out of prone position.

Using a spell.

Reading a scroll.

Moving away from the enemy.

How to Avoid Attacks of Opportunity

There are a few methods we have listed below that you can use to avoid the AoO attacks during combat:

Utilize Feats

Use the following feats: Combat Casting, Combat Mobility, Combat Reflexes, Point Blank Master, Warrior Priest.

Acrobatics Skill

Turn the Acrobatics Skill On for your character. This will make your character move at a slow speed but, you will be free from any AoO attacks from the enemy.

Surprise your Enemies

Flat-footed or Surprised enemies do not perform any AoO attacks until they have not moved at least once during a fight.

5-Foot Step Ability

For the Turn-Based mode, activate the 5-Foot Step ability to leave the Melee range of the enemy.

Keep these four tips in mind to avoid taking any useless damage from AoO attacks in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.